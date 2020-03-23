With the coronavirus now hitting us everywhere, thanks in part to Democrats’ wonderful ideas of mass transit, recycled air, poop-filled streets, bacteria-infested but environmentally friendly reusable cups, straws, bottles and bags, we are now in a pandemic.
When tensions rise due to empty store shelves, what and who will protect people from those trying to take their stuff when the police aren’t around? You know, those deplorables who stick to their guns and Bibles? That’s who.
Remember it was Democrats who demanded the Centers for Disease Control atomize its focus to include obesity and guns. Did they think that the whole idea of disposable items was created to destroy the planet? No, they were created because of sanitation.
Single-use straws or grocery bags sound horrible now? How about opening your own factory-sealed water bottle? What could be more secure and safe than a home large enough to self-quarantine and the firearms to protect it?
Why do you think we had immigrants go through Ellis Island? So we could give everyone a medical check. Get it?
And now Democrats want to mandate the best health care in the world from the private sector to a government-run program?
But there was Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden promising that in the first 100 days of his presidency that our borders will remain wide open to everyone no matter what’s in their background both medically and criminally and that he will oppose all travel bans.
On top of that, he’s going to pass tougher gun laws and make us even more dependent on foreign oil while still thinking China is our buddy.
But wait, is that President Trump on the phone with Vladimir Putin? God help Democrats.
Mark Goddard
Currituck
Editor’s note: There is no scientific evidence any of the things listed by the writer contributed in any way to the coronavirus pandemic, which is a global health event. Also, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden does not favor a policy of open borders.