Wow! Congratulations Sen. Diane Feinstein, D-California, for doing the capitalistic move and bailing out your interest in the stock market.
For me, Feinstein brought to mind the one about the monkey sticking his paw through a hole, grabbing a peanut, and not letting go. When his fist would not come back through the hole, he starved to death because he wouldn’t let the peanut go. Greed.
Feinstein didn’t dump her stock. She made a wise capitalistic move and she should be rewarded for it. Now she needs to do us one more favor and resign from the Senate and go home to California and put some sense into the governor there.
Frank Habit
Raleigh