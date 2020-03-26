It is in our best interest that we support our local small businesses. Sometimes I cannot find what I want in the regular department store. So, I go to the convenience store. To me, I feel as if I am on an adventure, a quest. A person can find unique, one-of-a-kind items in these whimsical stores.
One of my favorite consignment stores is the Rusty Dusty located past Biggs car dealership on U.S. Highway 17 South. I guess I am a biased person, but I just love this place. The woman who runs this beautiful gem is Lynn Lester. She has all sorts of quality gifts. My daughter Samantha has a birthday in April so I may get her present there.
We have so many hidden gems in Elizabeth City and this is just one of them. Don't let the businesses be hidden any longer. Let's show this business and others our foot traffic by coming in droves. You won't be disappointed.
Martha Porter
Elizabeth City