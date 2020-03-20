I’m not sure how Oak Grove Cemetery and a local funeral home are still getting business.
My aunt and guardian passed away in 2015. A month after her passing the family informed me she was nowhere to be found.
I have contacted the funeral home owner, who has been very rude and unprofessional. He has stated in Facebook messages where she would be. He also stated that she has a foot stone.
My cousin recently got with the owner on the phone and he said, “Well, she knows she is there!” There is obviously some weird stuff going on.
The family simply just wants to give my aunt a headstone! We want to know where her remains are. This is so disrespectful and disgusting. It’s almost scary to think maybe the body is not even there.
Jasmine Covington
Houston, Texas