President Donald Trump can start new today and take steps to shut down our country for two to three weeks to meet and fight the spread of this invisible COVID-19 virus. We can’t have a patchwork solution to a worldwide pandemic.
You can’t trust 50 governors to shut down their states for two to three weeks. The president is the only one who has the power to set uniform national guidelines. He can start new today and help save lives enmasse.
God bless America and the whole world.
Ann Bechiom
Elizabeth City
Editor’s note: Although the president has broad powers under a national state of emergency, legal experts have said it is not clear he can order a national shelter-in-place order and then take measures to enforce it.