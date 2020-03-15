President Donald Trump is often justly criticized for putting his own interests above the nation’s. But even he isn’t brazen enough to propose taxpayers jack up his annual salary by 73 percent.
No, that distinction unfortunately belongs to our own City Council and mayor, who are proposing to award themselves $500-a-month pay raises.
As The Daily Advance reported last week, councilors want to bump up their annual pay from $8,274 to $14,274 a year — a 73-percent increase; the mayor pro tem’s salary from $8,966 a year to $14,966 — a 67-percent increase; and the mayor’s salary from $9,656 to $15,656 — a 62-percent increase. At $6,000 more a year for each of our eight councilors and the mayor, the total cost to Elizabeth City taxpayers for the raises would be $54,000.
The pay raises would make our city councilors and mayor the highest paid city officials among the 15 cities Elizabeth City’s size and that operate their own utilities. Their pay would grow even larger than what elected officials in Monroe, which has nearly double Elizabeth City’s population, are currently paid.
While some councilors seemed eager to go ahead and raise their pay now, they voted to delay the hike after being advised that state law prohibits governing boards from awarding themselves midyear salary increases. Most likely, council will start talking about the pay raise again when they soon begin deliberations on next year’s city budget.
For a host of reasons, we hope the discussion is dead. City councilors awarding themselves $6,000-a-year pay raises isn’t just wrong, it’s outrageously wrong.
First of all, the only people giving themselves 73-percent pay raises are self-employed and do so with their own money. Anyone who proposes doing it with someone else’s money — even Wall Street bankers and CEOs of global corporations — is laughed out of the boardroom. Of course, dictators raise their publicly funded raises by princely sums all the time. But then we usually describe that as corruption.
Secondly, big raises are usually awarded for big results. What results have city councilors and the mayor achieved? As one of the public speakers opposed to the raises pointed out at last week’s council meeting, Elizabeth City’s rankings for crime, poverty and business climate unfortunately don’t compare favorably with those in other cities. If raises are awarded for performance, shouldn’t we instead be talking about reducing councilors’ salaries instead of increasing them?
Councilor Michael Brooks, who criticized members of the public who spoke out against the pay raise at last week’s meeting, just got back on council in December after being gone two years. What has he done in a little over four months to deserve a $6,000 raise? We certainly don’t remember him telling 3rd Ward voters when he was running last fall that one of the first things he planned to do after winning election was boost his own pay by 73 percent.
Some of the justifications Brooks and other councilors like Darius Horton — who said he believes the proposed pay hike actually should be higher — have given for the giant council raise also don’t make any sense. One thing they’ve claimed is that the public never bats an eye at the city manager’s salary, which they say is now $152,000 a year. Of course, they fail to mention that City Manager Rich Olson has worked for the city nearly 20 years, that he, not they, is responsible for the city’s day-to-day operations, and that any pay hike he’s received has come because council approved it.
Brooks also complained that members of the public opposed to the raise also didn’t similarly oppose the $5,000 City Council approved to buy more Christmas lights for the downtown at a time some children were going hungry at school. Brooks didn’t explain how taxpayers paying him $6,000 more a year was going to feed more school kids.
Brooks also had a message for residents who disagree with council and the mayor raising their own salaries by so much: if you don’t like it, he said, run for council yourself.
If there is a good thing to say about this wrongheaded proposal it’s that. Voters sometimes need a little push to vote for better leaders. We can think of no better way to provide that push in next year’s city election than for this council to raise its own pay by 73 percent.
- The Daily Advance