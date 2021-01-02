“Those people really irritate me!” “I can’t stand to be around that bunch!” “When I see that group I just want to throw something!” “I can’t believe they actually believe that!” “I want nothing to do with them!”
A reality we face in this life is that there are all kinds of people who are quite different from ourselves in just about any category we can name. How we respond to that situation reflects our values, our beliefs, and who we are in our deepest being.
We learn very early in life that differences between people represent challenges and even threats. We are taught to be careful, suspicious and even antagonistic. All over this planet we see people criticizing, judging, attacking and even killing those who are different. Now, perhaps more than ever, we see division, finger-pointing, and blaming. Why? Aside from the tragedy of mental illness, the answer is the reality of sin in this world.
I fully realize that word, “sin,” is probably over-used and sounds outdated to many. But the power of sin in the world, or evil if you prefer, is the source of separation, alienation, hate and violence between people. It is the power that takes the beauty of the variety and diversity of God’s glorious creation and tries to turn it against itself. The danger is that the more we discount or minimize the reality of sin in the world the more opportunity we give it to accomplish its task of creating havoc.
An obvious truth is that no one has ever created himself or herself. We were all created by the Creator of all that is. Where you and I must begin is by acknowledging our God-given differences and learn how to celebrate and appreciate them instead of being threatened by them.
“Oh sure,” we say, “easier said than done.” What makes it so difficult is the presence of, yes, sin, in our own lives. However you want to describe it, each of us sees the world from one perspective, our own. It requires courage, grace, and humility to accept and appreciate values, opinions and beliefs different from ours.
Now, this may sound preposterous, but you and I can change the world, one little decision at a time as we encounter different people in our daily lives. As a matter of fact, the followers of Jesus have agreed to do just that: to love God and our neighbor, no matter who the neighbor is.
Easy? Heck no. Sometimes impossible? Heck yes. But the disciples of Jesus have taken on this task just as he did, one person at a time. Success does not matter. The effort does.
The Rt. Rev. David C. Bane Jr. is the retired bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Southern Virginia and a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Elizabeth City.