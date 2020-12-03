No matter who takes the oath of office as president, our nation should recognize that if we’re to reduce the gridlock ahead, we should strive to move past the differences that divide us despite the uncertainty that taints the integrity of the election.
Because there is a growing chorus of people who question whether there was a free and fair election, anyone who says that the 2020 presidential election is a triumph for democracy is deluded.
Reports coming from many states indicate ballot fraud on a massive scale.
We need to restore faith in our election system.
A recent survey from POLITICO/Morning Consult reports that 70 percent of Republicans and 30 percent of Democrats do NOT believe the election was free and fair. No matter who won, election fraud should be troubling to all Americans.
Only thing we can say with certainty is that there was a clean election in Chowan and Perquimans counties, quite in contrast to Philadelphia, Atlanta and Detroit to name a few cities – places that have become synonymous with systemic vote fraud.
Election’s integrity would be better served if former Vice President Joe Biden was not silent on the issue, but joins Americans from each side of the political divide who question the legitimacy of the results same as he did when he strongly condemned Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election after his party lost the presidency.
And rather than ignoring the election fraud story and browbeating critics, it would be good if the national media did its job too – same as it did when investigating the Florida recount after the 2000 presidential election.
Presently, the fate of the election is circulating up through the courts and most assuredly will end being adjudicated by the US Supreme Court.
If it ends up being a contingent election with the outcome being decided by state delegations in the House of Representatives, the winner will have a hollow victory and preside over a divided nation; hardly a mandate to govern.
Question you’ve got to ask, if the courts rule in favor of Donald Trump’s re-election campaign or a contingent election is decided by the House in favor of the president, will the media, long aligned with Biden, continue to chant this is a “triumph for democracy” – doubtful.
Moreover, would aggrieved Democrats be willing to bridge the divide by reaching out to Republicans, or will these partisans, who are calling for peace, forgiveness and unity, reject the results the same as many Republicans do before the Electoral College makes a decision?
Though the streets are quiet now since the media projects a Biden win, if Trump is declared the victor, will cities burn under a scorched earth form of violent protest the same as the nation witnessed this summer?
Same may be said for angry Republicans, hundreds of thousands of whom recently marched on Washington, DC, who’ll feel cheated and angry if Biden takes the oath of office.
Moving forward, are Republicans serving in congress going to let bygones be bygones or take a page out congressional Democrats’ playbook by demanding a pound of flesh from the opposition?
If Biden is formally elected, he is sure to face congressional hearings exploring his family’s dealings in China and Ukraine – what then? That’s a real possibility based on a target rich treasure trove of information discovered in his son Hunter’s laptop.
Biden may be on the receiving end of what Trump has had to endure since 2016; a politically charged circus that served as a distraction from the hard work of governance.
On all counts, rather than a triumph of democracy, most folks know that gridlock will persist no matter who is president while the nation’s problems will continue to persist, our foreign enemies will grow stronger and citizens’ faith in the Republic fades.
President George Washington’s farewell address echoes to the present days: “However [political parties] may now and then answer popular ends, they are likely in the course of time and things, to become potent engines, by which cunning, ambitious, and unprincipled men will be enabled to subvert the power of the people and to usurp for themselves the reins of government, destroying afterwards the very engines which have lifted them to unjust dominion.”
Rather than “we the people” argue amongst ourselves about which rich aristocrat will screw over the nation more as president, perhaps it’s time for everyone to resist filtering our wisdom through a jaded political lens and ignore the noise coming from the corrupt mainstream media elite, Washington blowhards and social media trolls.
We should put aside our differences and bridge the deep partisan and cultural divide to gain consensus on solutions we need to advance as a nation.