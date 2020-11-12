While the Chowan Herald does not endorse candidates, we do have a tradition of offering a post mortem analysis as to the election results – who won, who lost and why.
We were shocked the county’s proposed quarter-cent sales, but we shouldn’t have been. While there were multiple articles addressing the need for the additional revenue – estimated to be in excess of $300,000 annually – not everyone felt a tax increase was necessary even if the funds would’ve been earmarked for the school system.
Perhaps, when the state awarded $15 million grant toward school construction, folks decided that additional revenue from the local sales tax was not necessary.
Maybe the sales tax proposal failed as former county commissioner John Mitchener said – a need to organize an intensive face-to-face campaign to convince the voters because past revenue/bond proposals didn’t gain traction.
Sad truth is that without this additional revenue – a large bit of which would’ve come from tourists – the county commission is going to be faced with some tough decisions during budget deliberations in 2021.
Too soon to tell, but future tax rates may be affected as the county has to contend with constructing a new school and work toward building a new jail, among other projects that are simmering on the burner.
Though North Carolina’s elections results have not been officially declared, there is no doubt that NC Senator Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan, has defeated Democrat Tess Judge of Dare County by a margin of 55% to 45% – more than 10,000 votes separate the two candidates.
Republican majority’s control of the senate may have hinged on Steinburg’s re-election campaign, so that’s one of the many reason why it was one of the hottest races in the state, perhaps the most expensive too.
The two campaigns’ spending, combined with that by outside groups supporting the two candidates, is expected to reach $6 million or more. Most of Judge’s money came from outside the district – a red flag.
During the campaign, Judge and Steinburg benefited from name recognition.
Judge ran for legislature in 2018, but was defeated by Currituck Republican Bobby Hanig. She is known by many as being a smart businesswoman in Dare County. Her husband Warren served as a Dare County Commissioner. First Flight’s football field is named the Warren Judge III Football Complex.
Despite Judge’s home court advantages in Dare, she lost the district’s biggest population center, a county trends purple, meaning the whole senate race may have been won or lost in that neck of the woods. Of the senate district’s 11 counties, Judge won three counties – Pasquotank, Hertford and Washington, all counties that trend toward the Democrats.
Steinburg represented much of the region during his three terms in the House before being elected in 2018 to the senate.
Let’s give Steinburg’s legislative record his due – major gains toward advancing prison reform; efforts to save Chowan County’s National Guard post; assistance with saving Tyrrell County’s prison – a closure that would’ve bankrupted Columbia and the county; advocate for Elizabeth City State University and College of the Albemarle. And his constituent service is second to none.
In any given election year in order to be successful in this senate district, candidates have to do a lot of door-to-door retail style campaigning. Steinburg is good at that – let’s give him his due. On any given day, Steinburg would be speaking to constituents in places between Elizabeth City’s Coast Guard base and Swan Quarter – all over the map.
In contrast, Judge made one announced visit to Chowan – which is understandable since it’s Steinburg’s home base – but precious few person-to-person stops in other places; not sure if she even visited Perquimans County. Though it’s understandable to be cautious in this age of COVID-19, one can debate whether a Zoom campaign is as effective as face-to-face.
Seems like Judge was expecting party ID, close association with Governor Cooper, mailers and commercials to bring her across the finish line – that’s a safe bet if this were any ordinary political climate. But since the ballot was led by President Trump, northeastern North Carolina’s electorate, much of which trends Republican, was very motivated to go to the polls.
As with Trump, not everybody likes Steinburg’s style. During a campaign stop in Gates County, there was a dust-up with a teacher that ended up being litigated on social media. When partisans on both sides commented, they voiced their support for or against Steinburg but it didn’t move the needle any for either campaign.
And there’s no point in denying that there’s no love lost between Steinburg and the media – a position shared by people share across the region who denounce a biased press that many see as hostile to various groups.
Within the past two years, Steinburg has had to endure some challenging headlines regarding his business dealings after his sports marketing company signed a $50,000 contract with Currituck County in 2018 to facilitate the county’s sponsorship of a college basketball tournament; headlines that dogged him during his first senate campaign.
Though a state panel dismissed the complaint that Steinburg violated state ethics rules in October 2019, partisans unsuccessfully attempted to bludgeon him again with that issue during the election cycle.
To do an end run around the attack ads and media noise, Steinburg skillfully applied social media to connect with voters.
Lastly, House District 1 featured a race between NC Representative Ed Goodwin, R-Chowan, who was running for re-election and Emily Nicholson Bunch, a Democrat who is also from Chowan County. Goodwin won Camden, Chowan, Perquimans and Tyrrell counties while Nicholson captured Bertie and Washington counties.
There’s no denying that a lot of money was spent for these campaigns. Bulk of Nicholson’s money came from outside the House district – red flag.
Goodwin campaigned on his strong record in the House while Nicholson offered promises of what’s to come.
Though both candidates were visible, Goodwin garnered headlines in recent weeks for bringing home the bacon to his district in various ways. He presented CARES grants to various school systems, assisted the efforts to save Tyrrell County’s corrections facility, and has been strong advocate on behalf of the Harbor Town ferry project.
While the campaigns waged a war of words with mailers (tossed in the trash) and social media ads (ignored), Goodwin wisely chose to place ads in the Chowan and Perquimans newspapers – the best and sometimes only way to reach the voters.
Though we applaud first-time candidate Nicholson for stepping up to the challenge of running for office, Goodwin deserves high marks for battling through to win a tough campaign waged in a turbulent election year.
In the end analysis, we applaud the voters for taking the time to cast their ballots and the candidates for having the guts to step up and run for office.