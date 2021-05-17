Perquimans County’s Civil War monument has different meanings for different people, but that doesn’t mean it should be removed from the courthouse green.
Perquimans County Commission has appointed a committee to study the future of the Civil War soldiers’ monument on the courthouse green in Hertford.
County Manager Frank Heath said the monument committee’s charge as developed by the county commission in no way advocates for any position regarding the monument. Soon the study group will make its recommendations to the county commission.
At the behest of Hertford Town Council after a council discussion July of 2020, Town Manager Pam Hurdle drafted a letter that was sent to the county commission.
Letter states, “The Town of Hertford’s Town Council has discussed and voted to request the removal of the Confederate monument from its current location on the courthouse green. This is a delicate time for all of us and the voice and observance of the citizens should be recognized and honored. The Town Council realizes and understands the severity of the request, but sincerely wishes the Board of Commissioners will contemplate the request.”
Chowan, Pasquotank and Tyrrell counties are also exploring potential plans about the future of their Civil War monuments.
State law prohibits moving historical markers. A monument can not be moved to a museum or a cemetery – unless it previously existed in a cemetery. If a monument is to be moved, it has to be relocated to a spot that is equally as prominent as to where it presently exists and also where there is equal access, visibility and dignity.
But what about places like Durham, Raleigh and Chapel Hill where the monuments have been removed – or how Elizabeth City’s monument is poised to be relocated?
Politicians, who authorized these plans, may have broken the law or bare minimum, created two sets of legal standards when dealing with these statures so that the question arises as to how Chapel Hill is different than Hertford, Edenton or Columbia?
NC Sons of Confederate Veterans has filed a lawsuit that seeks to determine if relocating Civil War monuments is a violation of state law. Lawsuit’s fate affects monuments statewide.
No one wants to live in a society that openly picks and chooses what laws are fashionable to obey or ignore.
Removal of Hertford’s Civil War monument is motivated by the same people who never hesitate to drop the race card when it suits their ends.
People who resist the statue’s removal seem to know their history, but are blind to present day events and long simmering resentments which will continue to intersect with or without a monument until everyone can have an honest conversation about race. Moving the statue does little more than sweep the issue under the rug.
Our view is to leave the historical marker where it’s been for nearly 110 years because there are better ways to reconcile the past than to create a flashpoint by opening new wounds.
The statue should serve as a warning that brothers fighting brothers is not the best way to resolve differences.
If the study group recommends that Perquimans’ monument be removed, the county commission has to decide what to do next. If the commission chooses to move the monument, not only does the county have to pay to relocate the statue, a potentially expensive endeavor, but potentially buy high profile piece of property to place this marker.
Maybe the best idea is to move the Colored Union Soldiers’ monument on King Street to the courthouse green. And it might be good to have one of those posh historical markers erected by these statues so as to provide a bit more context so to better informed about the past in order to know more about the present when thinking about the future.
Perhaps the marker could say that not only did Perquimans families own slaves and that its native sons fought in either the Union and Confederacy, but that the county was a stop along the Underground Railroad. Early Quakers led by their conscience and God’s word, refused to own slaves and were instrumental in the establishment and operation of the Underground Railroad. Because of Quakers’ strong anti-slavery beliefs, the Piney Woods church was set on fire.
We’re certain there’s more local stories available to provide context and meaning to historical events so that the past is not judged by the presence of a single statue.
Maybe instead of throwing stones at each other, we should embrace our better nature and strive for a better tomorrow.