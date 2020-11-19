With COVID-19 cases on the rise, state officials are urging many counties to adopt stricter restrictions to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
To put it bluntly, people should be wearing masks at the grocery store, library, certainly in criminal court, post office too – any public place – because you don’t know who may have the virus and who doesn’t.
However, apply common sense – don’t live in fear – if you’re driving alone in your car at 35 mph on Church Street, you probably don’t need to be wearing a mask.
If you’re alone and walking your dog at Missing Mill Park soon after sunrise, you don’t need to wear a mask – but please, pick up after your dog. If you’re kayaking in the Perquimans River and wearing a mask, you need to stop watching network television and stay away from Facebook.
In October, Chowan County received a letter from state health and public safety officials asking it to consider new measures like fining businesses that fail to enforce the state’s mask-wearing mandate.
The letter asks officials to consider adopting a pandemic-specific ordinance that imposes a civil penalty or fine — separate from a Class 2 misdemeanor — on those who violate its provisions. It also asks them to support their local health department director in issuing and enforcing “an Imminent Hazard Abatement Order” against anyone whose actions, “including failure to comply with the governor’s executive order,” pose an “imminent hazard to your community.”
Perquimans County did not receive this letter, but that doesn’t mean it should pass on this matter.
Though we’re not going to endorse mandatory face masks, we acknowledge the need to wear a mask. Since the pandemic started, Perquimans County has had 278 confirmed reported cases of COVID-19, presently with 17 active cases, 257 recovered cases and four total deaths – according to the latest statistics from Albemarle Regional Health Service.
ARHS reported Friday that 3,757 persons in the region infected with COVID-19 have now recovered from it. That’s 91% of total cases. While the recovery rate is quite high, the virus should be taken very seriously particularly as wearing masks helps protect those who are most vulnerable.
We’ve all known folks in the community who have endured the virus, placed themselves in quarantine – indeed people who are on the front lines because of underlying health conditions or within that age demographic who are most at risk.
Moreover, to be quite candid, our daughter, a freshman at John A. Holmes, was in quarantine the past two weeks because she was in close proximity to a classmate who tested positive for the virus. Every school system is most certainly on the front lines of this pandemic.
Moreover, soon after the editor of the Chowan Herald, Nicole Bowman-Layton, was in close proximity to someone who later tested positive for the virus, she got tested at Edenton’s American Legion Post – free testing. Test came back negative, but it was a long night of wondering about the possibilities.
We feel the best approach is a community/personal commitment to safety, not one that requires the government to intervene because even the most enlightened lawmakers, despite their best intentions, are unable to legislate nor enforce what should be considered common sense. Personal responsibility is its own reward.
We’re very, very reluctant in these trying times to endorse further government overreach particularly as politicians and their enablers, career bureaucrats, tend to have a double-standard when it comes “rules for thee, but not for me” approach to leadership. Google Nancy Pelosi and hair salon.
Or when the government permits “peaceful” protests but thinks people should not travel nor have more than 10 people attend a family’s Thanksgiving dinner. Or how it’s OK to shop at a big box store, but you should think twice about shopping local or attending church on Sunday.
Nor do we trust the scientists who’ve been all over the map on not just about the severity of the virus, but whether wearing a mask works.
Nor do we trust the fear mongering, corrupt mainstream media to get it right when they’ve enabled politicians to politicize a pandemic, further widening the divide, when we should instead be united in our resolve to stop the spread of COVID-19.
We should trust the people to do what’s best rather than the government.
So although we don’t endorse a mask mandate, we support a principled approach in seeking to keep Perquimans County safe.