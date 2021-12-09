Out and About lists current events sponsored by nonprofit groups and churches in Martin County. Please send listings to The Enterprise, 106 West Main St., Williamston, NC 27892 or email lbeachboard@ncweeklies.com. All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Tuesday.
Dec. 9
Christmas Market and Bluegrass Music
WILLIAMSTON - The Martin County Arts Council will host a Christmas Market and Bluegrass music from 6 – 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9.
Bluegrass music will be provided by the Frank Harrison Bluegrass Band. Refreshments will be served.
The admission charged is $5.
The Martin County Arts Council is located at 124 Washington St. in Williamston.
For more information, call 252-789-8470.
STREAM Activity
WILLIAMSTON - Martin Memorial Library will host a STREAM activity at 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9
School aged children and their parents or caregivers are invited to participate in science, technology, reading, art and math activities.
This month participants will be making Santa slime.
The activity is free, and open to the public.
Martin Memorial Library is located at 200 North Smithwick St. in Williamston.
For more information, call 252-792-7476.
Thursday Night Trivia
WILLIAMSTON - The Martin County Chamber of Commerce will host Thursday Night Trivia from 6 – 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9 at Martin Memorial Library.
Library Assistant Acy Jackson will host the event. Join a team of two to five individuals or bring a group.
The event is free, and open to the public.
Martin Memorial Library is located at 200 North Smithwick St. in Williamston.
For more information, call 252-792-7476.
Evening Book Club
WILLIAMSTON - Martin Memorial Library will host its evening book club at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9.
Laurie Irwin-Pinkley will lead the discussion of “The Christmas Letters” by Lee Smith.
Copies of the book is available to borrow from the library.
The event is free, and open to the public.
The library is located at 200 North Smithwick St. in Williamston.
For more information, call 252-792-7476.
Carriage Rides with Santa
WILLIAMSTON - Shaw’s Bar-b-cue and the Williamston Police Department will host carriage rides with Santa from 6:30 – 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9.
The rides are free, and open to to the public. A donation of a nonperishable food item is requested for the Martin County Food Pantry.
Refreshments will be served.
The rides will depart from the Williamston Police Department, 100 South Haughton St. in Williamston.
QuickBooks Seminar
WILLIAMSTON - The Small Business Center at Martin Community College will host a seminar titled, “QuickBooks” from 6 – 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9 at the Williamston campus.
The seminar is free, and open to the public.
Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.
For more information or to register, contact Lena Jackson at 252-789-0201 or via email at lena.jackson@martincc.edu.
Dec. 11 & 14
Winter Wonderland
WILLIAMSTON - The Martin County Sheriff’s Office Explorer Post 911 will host Winter Wonderland from 4 -7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 and Saturday, Dec. 18.
Come meet Santa Claus, and enjoy rides, games and food.
The event is free, and open to the public.
Winter Wonderland will be held at 2115 Everetts Rd. in Williamston.
For more information, visit Frightmore Academy’s Facebook page.
Dec. 14
Story Time
WILLIAMSTON - Martin Memorial Library will host story time at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14.
preschoolers and their parents or caregivers are invited to join Library Assistant Mika Davis for fun age-appropriate stories, games and activities about cookies.
The program is free, and open to the public.
Martin Memorial Library is located at 200 North Smithwick St. in Williamston.
For more information, call 252-792-7476.
Dec. 15
Morning Book Club
WILLIAMSTON - Martin Memorial Library will host morning book club at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15.
Library Assistant Kit Riddick will lead a discussion about “The Christmas Pearl” by Dorothea Benton Frank.
Copies of the book is available to borrow at the library.
The book club is free, and open to the public.
Martin Memorial Library is located at 200 North Smithwick St. in Williamston.
For more information, 252-792-7476.
Dec. 16
The Arctic Express with Steve Somers
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Memorial Library will host The Arctic Express with Steve Somers at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16.
Steve Somers will take everyone on an imaginary journey to the world’s most popular winter festival and celebrations.
The program is free, and open to the public.
Martin Memorial Library is located at 200 North Smithwick St. in Williamston.
For more information, call 252-792-7476.
Dec. 18
Christmas Homes Tour
WILLIAMSTON – The Martin County Historical Society’s Christmas Tour will be held from 2 – 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18.
Tour locations will include: the Steward Smith House, the Old Martin County Courthouse, the Gianpoalo House and the Historic Asa Biggs House.
The tour is free and open to the public. Donations will be accepted.
Refreshments will be available at the Historic Asa Biggs House, 100 East Church St. in Williamston.
Dec. 19
“Christmas Under the Stars”
WILLIAMSTON – Williamston Memorial Baptist Church will host old fashion Christmas caroling on the lawn titled, “Christmas Under the Stars” at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19.
The event is free, and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.
Bring a lawn chair and a mask. Social distancing will be practiced,
Williamston Memorial Baptist Church is located 109 West Church St. in Williamston.
Dec. 23, 24, & 27
Offices Closed
WILLIAMSTON – The Martin County Governmental Center will be closed Thursday, Dec. 23, Friday, Dec. 24 and Monday, Dec. 27 in observance of the Christmas holiday.
The offices will open for regular business hours on Tuesday, Dec. 28.
Dec. 28
Story Time
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Memorial Library will host story time at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28.
Preschoolers and their parents or caregivers are invited to join Library Assistant Mika Davis for fun age-appropriate stories, activities and games about bundling up.
The program is free, and open to the public.
Martin Memorial Library is located at 200 North Smithwick St. in Williamston.
For more information, call 252-792-7476.
Dec. 31
Offices Closed
WILLIAMSTON – The Martin County Governmental Center will be closed on Friday, Dec. 31 in observance of the New Year holiday.
Offices will open for regular business hours on Monday, Jan. 3.
Ongoing
Now Open
WILLIAMSTON – The E.J. Hayes Alumni Center and office are now open. Office hours are Tuesday and Thursday from 10:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. and Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Closed Monday and Friday. Contact Angela Bell at 789-1074 for rental appointments or email ejhayesa@gmail.com.
Meeting
FARM LIFE – Farm Life Ruritanettes have resumed meetings the first Thursday of every month at the Ruritan Building in Farm Life. Meetings begin at 7 p.m.
Cosmetology Services
WILLIAMSTON – The Cosmetology Department at Martin Community College in Williamston has resumed its student-provided services.
The hours of service are 9:15 a.m.-1 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 9:15 a.m.-11 a.m., on Fridays. Services include washes, cuts, styles, perms, manicures, facials, pedicures, color, highlights, relaxers and more.
Call 789-0250 to make an appointment.
Food Pantry
WILLIAMSTON – The Friends of God Food Pantry, located at 503 North Haughton St. and sponsored by Macedonia Christian Church, distributes food on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month from 3-5 p.m.
For more information, call Laurie Bowen (799-6450) or Phyllis Rodgerson (799-9456).
Hamilton Book Cabinet
HAMILTON – The Book Cabinet, 201 North Front St., Hamilton, is a place for readers to borrow and return or keep a favorite or two.
Books are available to all readers near and far, young and mature.
For more information, call Mary Greene at 252-341-0108.
Disabled American Veterans
WASHINGTON – The Disabled American Veterans meet at 6 p.m. the second Monday of every month. Come for dinner, and a meeting immediately following, at the Washington Housing Authority, 809 Pennsylvania Ave., Washington.
Shrine Club
WILLIAMSTON – The Martin County Shrine Club holds its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month at the Shrine Club, 5470 U.S. 17, Williamston. All Nobles are welcome.
Shrinettes
WILLIAMSTON – Martin County Shrinettes Club holds its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. the third Monday of each month.
Shrinettes are the wives, mothers, widows, sisters, daughters or stepdaughters of a Shriner, who are 18 years or older.
Any advancement of the club is welcome. Come join the fun and fellowship.
DAV Claims
WILLIAMSTON – The Disabled American Veterans meet the second and fourth Tuesday of every month to file claims at the AmVets Post 227 building, 214 East Main St., Williamston.
For more information, call service officers Charles Lins, 252-508-6326 or Charles “Red” Beddard, 252-802-0633.
There is no charge for this service.
Veterans
WILLIAMSTON – The Martin County Veterans Service Office provides professional services by a nationally-and-state-accredited Veterans Service Officer.
For more information, call Thurman Savage at 252-789-4398 or visit 205 E. Main St., Williamston.
No appointment necessary.
Skill Building Sessions
ROBERSONVILLE – Robersonville Public Library is offering 30-minute, one-on-one sessions with library staff providing customized help and skill building to members of the community, free of charge.
Examples include learning to navigate the library, building computer skills, research and more.
These sessions must be scheduled in advance by calling 252-508-0342.
Classes
High School Equivalency classes are available both day and night in Williamston, Robersonville and Windsor.
Funds are available to assist qualified students with the $80 fee for taking the high school equivalency tests (formerly GEDs). All basic skills classes are free.
For more information, call Catina Blake at 252-789-0288.