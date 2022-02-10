Out and About lists current events sponsored by nonprofit groups and churches in Martin County. Please send listings to The Enterprise, 106 West Main St., Williamston, NC 27892 or email lbeachboard@ncweeklies.com. All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Tuesday.
Feb. 10
Evening Book Club
WILLIAMSTON - Martin Memorial Library will host Evening Book Club at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10 in the Ella Mae Abbitt Meeting Room at the library.
Librarian Ann Phelps will lead a discussion of “A Woman is No Man” by Etaf Rum and “An American Marriage” by Tayari Jones.
Copies of the book is available to borrow from the librarian’s office.
The book club is free, and open to the public.
Martin Memorial Library is located at 200 North Smithwick St. in Williamston.
For more information, call 252-792-7476.
Feb. 10 & 11
Library Book Sale
WILLIAMSTON - Martin Community College will host its annual Library Book Sale from 8 a.m. — 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10 and 8 a.m. — 2:30 p.m.. Friday, Feb. 11.
During the “Bag Sale” patrons can pay $3 for a bag and fill it with books.
The library is located at Martin Community College, Building Two, 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.
For more information, call 252-789-0280.
Feb. 11 & 12
Monster Truck Show
WILLIAMSTON - The Sen. Bob Martin Eastern Agricultural Center will host Mayhem Monsters Monster Trucks and Freestyle Motocross with gates opening at 4:30 p.m., the pit party beginning at 5:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11 and Saturday, Feb. 12.
There will be no matinee show.
Concessions, merchandise and monster truck rides will be available for an additional charge.
Tickets can be purchased at https://mayhem-of-monsters.com. Children under the age of three are free with paying adult.
The Sen. Bob Martin Eastern Agricultural Center is located at 2900 N.C. 125 South in Williamston.
Feb. 12
Youth Playwriting Workshop
WASHINGTON - The Arts of the Pamlico and the ECU School of Theatre and Dance will host a Youth PlayWriting Workshop from 9 – 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12 at the Historic Turnage Theatre.
The workshop is open to students in kindergarten through eight grade. Participants will learn to write a play like a professional.
Registration is required and limited.
The Historic Turnage Theatre is located at 150 West Main St. in Williamston.
For more information or to register, email e.wolfaop@gmail.com.
Feb 14
Apprentice Line Technician Class
WILLIAMSTON - The Division of Continuing Education at Martin Community College will host an apprentice line technician class will be held from 9 a.m. — 4 p.m. on Mondays and Thursday, beginning Monday, Feb. 14.
The cost of the class is $180, but it is eligible for the “Career in a Year” scholarship.
Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.
For more information or to register, contact Nathan Mizell at 252-789-0232 or via email at nathan.mizell@martincc.edu.
Feb. 17
STREAM Activity
WILLIAMSTON - Martin Memorial Library will host a STREAM Activity for school-age children and their parents or caregivers at 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17 at the library.
Participants will participate in Science, Technology, Reading, Art and Math activities.
This month participants will learn about Katherine Johnson and practice with mini robots.
The program is free, and open to the public.
Martin Memorial Library is located at 200 North Smithwick St. in Williamston.
For more information, call 252-792-7476.
Feb. 20
History of the Farmlife School Presentation
WILLIAMSTON - The Martin County Historical Society will host a presentation titled, “The History of the Farm Life School in the Griffins Township” from 3 – 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20 inside the main meeting room at the Martin Memorial Library.
Sarah Hodges Stalls will discuss the history and evolution of the Farm Life School.
The program is free, and open to the public.
After the program, participants are invited to the Historic Asa Biggs House for light refreshments honoring the birthday of the late Asa Biggs and view its new exhibit.
Martin Memorial Library is located at 200 North Smithwick St. in Williamston.
The Historic Asa Biggs House is located at 100 East Church St. in Williamston.
Feb. 21
Fire Alarm Installation Technician Class
WILLIAMSTON – The Division of Continuing Education at Martin Community College will host a Fire Alarm Installation Technician class from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m., on Mondays and Wednesdays, beginning Monday, Feb. 21 at the Williamston campus.
The cost of the class is $180 and “Career in a Year” scholarships are available.
Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.
For more information or to register, contact Leslie Bond at leslie.bond@martincc.edu.
Feb. 22
Adult Acrylic Painting Class
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Memorial Library will host an adult acrylic painting class at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22 at the library.
Librarian Ann Phelps will present an instructional video to paint a male and female cardinal on a pine bough.
Instruction is free, and open to the public. Participants must provide their own supplies and tools.
Preregistration is required.
Martin Memorial Library is located at 200 North Smithwick St. in Williamston.
For more information, call 252-792-7476.
Wed. 23
Morning Book Club
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Memorial Library will host Morning Book Club at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23 in the Ella Mae Abbitt meeting room at the library.
Library Assistant Kit Reddick will lead a discussion of “George and Lizzie” by Nancy Pearl
Copies of the book are available to borrow at the librarian’s office.
The morning book club is free, and open to the public.
Martin Memorial Library is located at 200 North Smithwick St. in Williamston.
For more information, call 252-792-7476.
Feb. 24
Adult Acrylic Painting Class
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Memorial Library will host an adult acrylic painting class at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24 at the library.
Librarian Ann Phelps will present an instructional video to paint a male and female cardinal on a pine bough.
Instruction is free, and open to the public. Participants must provide their own supplies and tools.
Preregistration is required.
Martin Memorial Library is located at 200 North Smithwick St. in Williamston.
For more information, call 252-792-7476.
Feb. 26
Annual Consignment Auction
ROBERSONVILLE – The Robersonville Ruritan Club will host its Annual Consignment Auction starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26.
Items will be accepted for the auction until the warehouse is full.
The auction is free, and open to the public.
The auction will be held at Tim Roberson’s warehouse, 1404 East Third St. in Robersonville.
For more information, call Al Cochran at 252-661-2968.
March 4
Services Grant Application Deadline
WILLIAMSTON – The Martin County Juvenile Crime Prevention Council will accept applications for mentoring, parenting, interpersonal, vocational, experimental skills, mediation, tutoring, restitution, teen court, counseling, substance abuse prevention and temporary shelter through 5 p.m. Friday, March 4.
Applications will not be accepted after the deadline.
Applications can be mailed to James Ward, P.O. Box 301, Williamston, NC, 27892, deliver to 301 East Main St. in Williamston or emailed to james.ward@ncdps.gov.
For more information or to receive an application, contact James Ward at 252-792-1382.
March 7
Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) Class
WILLIAMSTON – The Division of Continuing Education at Martin Community College will host a Basic Law Enforcement Training class from 6 – 10 p.m., Monday through Friday and every other weekend, beginning Monday, March 7.
The program is eligible for “Career in a Year” which covers tuition, books, uniforms and other costs.
Those interested in applying must complete an informational packet and forms.
Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.
For more information or to receive a packet, contact Cliff Hales at 252-789-0267 or via email at clifton.hales@martincc.edu.
March 24
Business and Industry Dinner
WILLIAMSTON – The Martin County Chamber of Commerce, the Martin County Economic Development Committee and the Martin County Committee of 100 will host the Annual Business and Industry Dinner with the social beginning at 6 p.m. and the dinner beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 24.
Tickets are $25 per person.
The dinner will be held at the Sen. Bob Martin Eastern Agricultural Center.
For more information or to purchase tickets, call 252-792-4131 or email admin@martincchamber.com.
Ongoing
Now Open
WILLIAMSTON – The E.J. Hayes Alumni Center and office are now open. Office hours are Tuesday and Thursday from 10:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. and Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Closed Monday and Friday. Contact Angela Bell at 789-1074 for rental appointments or email ejhayesa@gmail.com.
Meeting
FARM LIFE – Farm Life Ruritanettes have resumed meetings the first Thursday of every month at the Ruritan Building in Farm Life. Meetings begin at 7 p.m.
Cosmetology Services
WILLIAMSTON – The Cosmetology Department at Martin Community College in Williamston has resumed its student-provided services.
The hours of service are 9:15 a.m.-1 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 9:15 a.m.-11 a.m., on Fridays. Services include washes, cuts, styles, perms, manicures, facials, pedicures, color, highlights, relaxers and more.
Call 789-0250 to make an appointment.
Food Pantry
WILLIAMSTON – The Friends of God Food Pantry, located at 503 North Haughton St. and sponsored by Macedonia Christian Church, distributes food on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month from 3-5 p.m.
For more information, call Laurie Bowen (799-6450) or Phyllis Rodgerson (799-9456).
Hamilton Book Cabinet
HAMILTON – The Book Cabinet, 201 North Front St., Hamilton, is a place for readers to borrow and return or keep a favorite or two.
Books are available to all readers near and far, young and mature.
For more information, call Mary Greene at 252-341-0108.
Disabled American Veterans
WASHINGTON – The Disabled American Veterans meet at 6 p.m. the second Monday of every month. Come for dinner, and a meeting immediately following, at the Washington Housing Authority, 809 Pennsylvania Ave., Washington.
Shrine Club
WILLIAMSTON – The Martin County Shrine Club holds its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month at the Shrine Club, 5470 U.S. 17, Williamston. All Nobles are welcome.
Shrinettes
WILLIAMSTON – Martin County Shrinettes Club holds its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. the third Monday of each month.
Shrinettes are the wives, mothers, widows, sisters, daughters or stepdaughters of a Shriner, who are 18 years or older.
Any advancement of the club is welcome. Come join the fun and fellowship.
DAV Claims
WILLIAMSTON – The Disabled American Veterans meet the second and fourth Tuesday of every month to file claims at the AmVets Post 227 building, 214 East Main St., Williamston.
For more information, call service officers Charles Lins, 252-508-6326 or Charles “Red” Beddard, 252-802-0633.
There is no charge for this service.
Veterans
WILLIAMSTON – The Martin County Veterans Service Office provides professional services by a nationally-and-state-accredited Veterans Service Officer.
For more information, call Thurman Savage at 252-789-4398 or visit 205 E. Main St., Williamston.
No appointment necessary.
Skill Building Sessions
ROBERSONVILLE – Robersonville Public Library is offering 30-minute, one-on-one sessions with library staff providing customized help and skill building to members of the community, free of charge.
Examples include learning to navigate the library, building computer skills, research and more.
These sessions must be scheduled in advance by calling 252-508-0342.
Classes
High School Equivalency classes are available both day and night in Williamston, Robersonville and Windsor.
Funds are available to assist qualified students with the $80 fee for taking the high school equivalency tests (formerly GEDs). All basic skills classes are free.
For more information, call Catina Blake at 252-789-0288.