Out and About lists current events sponsored by nonprofit groups and churches in Martin County. Please send listings to The Enterprise, 106 West Main St., Williamston, NC 27892 or email lbeachboard@ncweeklies.com. All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Tuesday.
Feb. 3
Dynamite Marketing for Small Businesses Seminar
WILLIAMSTON - The Small Business Center (SBC) at Martin Community College will host a virtual seminar titled, “Dynamite Marketing for Small Businesses” from 2 -3 p.m. and 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1.
The seminar is free, and open to the public.
For more information, visit www.ncsbc.net or contact Lena Jackson at 252-789-0201 or via email at lena.jackson@martincc.edu.
Feb. 4
Art Walk
WASHINGTON - The Arts of the Pamlico will host an Art Walk from 5 – 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4 downtown Washington.
There will be art, wine, music and more.
The event is free, and open to the public.
Make the Historic Turnage Theatre the last stop on the walk for open mic night with Chuck Phillips at 7:30 p.m. in the Gallery.
Historic Turnage Theatre is located at 150 West Main St. in Washington.
For more information, call 252-946-2504.
Feb. 5
Concealed Carry Handgun Class
WILLIAMSTOn - The Division of Continuing Education of Martin Community College will host a Concealed Carry Handgun class from 8 a.m. — 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5 at the Williamston campus.
The course covers laws concerning the use of deadly force, laws governing areas concealed weapons may be carried and rules an ideas of gun safety.
The cost of the class is $70.
Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.
For more information or to register, contact Leslie Bond at 252-789-0248 or via email at leslie.bond@martincc.edu.
Feb. 7
Cake Decorating Class
WILLIAMSTON - The Division of Continuing Education of Martin Community College will host a Cake Decorating class from 6 – 9 p.m., on Mondays, starting Monday, Feb. 7 at the Williamston campus.
Participants will learn how to ice cakes evenly, make a decorative boarder around the cake, icing flowers, roses and pansies and simple writing techniques.
The cost of the class is $55.
Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee park rd. in Williamston.
For more information or to register, contact Leslie Bond at 252-789-0248 or via email at leslie.bond@martincc.edu.
Defensive Driving Course
WILLIAMSTON - The Continuing Education Division of Martin Community College will host a four-hour Defensive Driving course from 8 a.m. until noon Monday, Feb. 7 at the Williamston campus.
This fast paced driver improvement program makes an ideal refresher course.
The cost of the class is $55.
Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.
For more information or to register, contact Leslie Bond at 252-789-0248 or via email at leslie.bond@martincc.edu.
Feb 14
Apprentice Line Technician Class
WILLIAMSTON - The Division of Continuing Education at Martin Community College will host an apprentice line technician class will be held from 9 a.m. — 4 p.m. on Mondays and Thursday, beginning Monday, Feb. 14.
The cost of the class is $180, but it is eligible for the “Career in a Year” scholarship.
Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.
For more information or to register, contact Nathan Mizell at 252-789-0232 or via email at nathan.mizell@martincc.edu.
Feb. 20
History of the Farmlife School Presentation
WILLIAMSTON - The Martin County Historical Society will host a presentation titled, “The History of the Farm Life School in the Griffins Township” from 3 – 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20 inside the main meeting room at the Martin Memorial Library.
Sarah Hodges Stalls will discuss the history and evolution of the Farm Life School.
The program is free, and open to the public.
After the program, participants are invited to the Historic Asa Biggs House for light refreshments honoring the birthday of the late Asa Biggs and view its new exhibit by local collector and Historical Society member Joe Spruill.
Martin Memorial Library is located at 200 North Smithwick St. in Williamston.
The Historic Asa Biggs House is located at 100 East Church St. in Williamston.
Feb. 21
Fire Alarm Installation Technician Class
WILLIAMSTON – The Division of Continuing Education at Martin Community College will host a Fire Alarm Installation Technician class from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m., on Mondays and Wednesdays, beginning Monday, Feb. 21 at the Williamston campus.
The cost of the class is $180 and “Career in a Year” scholarships are available.
Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.
For more information or to register, contact Leslie Bond at leslie.bond@martincc.edu.
Feb. 26
Annual Consignment Auction
ROBERSONVILLE – The Robersonville Ruritan Club will host its Annual Consignment Auction starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26.
Items will be accepted for the auction until the warehouse is full.
The auction is free, and open to the public.
The auction will be held at Tim Roberson’s warehouse, 1404 East Third St. in Robersonville.
For more information, call Al Cochran at 252-661-2968.
March 4
Services Grant Application Deadline
WILLIAMSTON – The Martin County Juvenile Crime Prevention Council will accept applications for mentoring, parenting, interpersonal, vocational, experimental skills, mediation, tutoring, restitution, teen court, counseling, substance abuse prevention and temporary shelter through 5 p.m. Friday, March 4.
Applications will not be accepted after the deadline.
Applications can be mailed to James Ward, P.O. Box 301, Williamston, NC, 27892, deliver to 301 East Main St. in Williamston or emailed to james.ward@ncdps.gov.
For more information or to receive an application, contact James Ward at 252-792-1382.
March 7
Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) Class
WILLIAMSTON – The Division of Continuing Education at Martin Community College will host a Basic Law Enforcement Training class from 6 – 10 p.m., Monday through Friday and every other weekend, beginning Monday, March 7.
The program is eligible for “Career in a Year” which covers tuition, books, uniforms and other costs.
Those interested in applying must complete an informational packet and forms.
Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.
For more information or to receive a packet, contact Cliff Hales at 252-789-0267 or via email at clifton.hales@martincc.edu.
March 24
Business and Industry Dinner
WILLIAMSTON – The Martin County Chamber of Commerce, the Martin County Economic Development Committee and the Martin County Committee of 100 will host the Annual Business and Industry Dinner with the social beginning at 6 p.m. and the dinner beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 24.
Tickets are $25 per person.
The dinner will be held at the Sen. Bob Martin Eastern Agricultural Center.
For more information or to purchase tickets, call 252-792-4131 or email admin@martincchamber.com.
Ongoing
Now Open
WILLIAMSTON – The E.J. Hayes Alumni Center and office are now open. Office hours are Tuesday and Thursday from 10:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. and Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Closed Monday and Friday. Contact Angela Bell at 789-1074 for rental appointments or email ejhayesa@gmail.com.
Meeting
FARM LIFE – Farm Life Ruritanettes have resumed meetings the first Thursday of every month at the Ruritan Building in Farm Life. Meetings begin at 7 p.m.
Cosmetology Services
WILLIAMSTON – The Cosmetology Department at Martin Community College in Williamston has resumed its student-provided services.
The hours of service are 9:15 a.m.-1 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 9:15 a.m.-11 a.m., on Fridays. Services include washes, cuts, styles, perms, manicures, facials, pedicures, color, highlights, relaxers and more.
Call 789-0250 to make an appointment.
Food Pantry
WILLIAMSTON – The Friends of God Food Pantry, located at 503 North Haughton St. and sponsored by Macedonia Christian Church, distributes food on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month from 3-5 p.m.
For more information, call Laurie Bowen (799-6450) or Phyllis Rodgerson (799-9456).
Hamilton Book Cabinet
HAMILTON – The Book Cabinet, 201 North Front St., Hamilton, is a place for readers to borrow and return or keep a favorite or two.
Books are available to all readers near and far, young and mature.
For more information, call Mary Greene at 252-341-0108.
Disabled American Veterans
WASHINGTON – The Disabled American Veterans meet at 6 p.m. the second Monday of every month. Come for dinner, and a meeting immediately following, at the Washington Housing Authority, 809 Pennsylvania Ave., Washington.
Shrine Club
WILLIAMSTON – The Martin County Shrine Club holds its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month at the Shrine Club, 5470 U.S. 17, Williamston. All Nobles are welcome.
Shrinettes
WILLIAMSTON – Martin County Shrinettes Club holds its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. the third Monday of each month.
Shrinettes are the wives, mothers, widows, sisters, daughters or stepdaughters of a Shriner, who are 18 years or older.
Any advancement of the club is welcome. Come join the fun and fellowship.
DAV Claims
WILLIAMSTON – The Disabled American Veterans meet the second and fourth Tuesday of every month to file claims at the AmVets Post 227 building, 214 East Main St., Williamston.
For more information, call service officers Charles Lins, 252-508-6326 or Charles “Red” Beddard, 252-802-0633.
There is no charge for this service.
Veterans
WILLIAMSTON – The Martin County Veterans Service Office provides professional services by a nationally-and-state-accredited Veterans Service Officer.
For more information, call Thurman Savage at 252-789-4398 or visit 205 E. Main St., Williamston.
No appointment necessary.
Skill Building Sessions
ROBERSONVILLE – Robersonville Public Library is offering 30-minute, one-on-one sessions with library staff providing customized help and skill building to members of the community, free of charge.
Examples include learning to navigate the library, building computer skills, research and more.
These sessions must be scheduled in advance by calling 252-508-0342.
Classes
High School Equivalency classes are available both day and night in Williamston, Robersonville and Windsor.
Funds are available to assist qualified students with the $80 fee for taking the high school equivalency tests (formerly GEDs). All basic skills classes are free.
For more information, call Catina Blake at 252-789-0288.