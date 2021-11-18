Out and About lists current events sponsored by nonprofit groups and churches in Martin County. Please send listings to The Enterprise, 106 West Main St., Williamston, NC 27892 or email lbeachboard@ncweeklies.com. All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Tuesday.
Nov. 18
Trivia Night
WILLIAMSTON – The Martin County Chamber of Commerce will present, “TNT: Thursday Night Trivia” from 6 – 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18 at Martin Memorial Library.
Test the team’s knowledge, win prizes and make new friends.
The event is free, and open to the public.
The library is located at 200 North Smithwick St. in Williamston.
For more information, call 252-792-7476.
Nov. 20
Prayer Breakfast
WILLIAMSTON – The AM Vets Post 227 will host a prayer breakfast from 9 – 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20.
There will be fellowship with Chaplain Wallace Allen, Commander Chuck Spinney, Commander Kenneth Wallace and retired MCPO Kirk Crawley.
Breakfast will be served including sausage, eggs, bacon, ham, grits, potatoes, coffee, juice and more.
The prayer breakfast is free, and open to all veterans. Donations will be accepted.
The event will be held at the AM Vets Post 227, 214 East Main St. in Williamston.
Nov. 23
Story Time
WILLIAMSTON – The Martin Memorial Library will host story time at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23.
Preschoolers and their parents or caregivers are invited to join the fun for age-appropriate stories, activities and games.
Story time is free, and open to the public.
It will be held in the Ella Mae Abbitt meeting room inside the Martin Memorial Library, 200 North Smithwick St. in Williamston.
For more information, call 252-792-7476 or email aphelps@bhmlib.org.
Nov. 29
Repurposed Christmas Tree Craft Class
WILLIAMSTON — Martin Memorial Library will host a repurposed Christmas tree craft class at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29 at the library.
Librarian Ann Phelps will demonstrate how to fold the pages of an old book to make a Christmas tree.
Books will be provided. Participants must provide their own glue gun and spray paint.
The event is free, but registration is limited and required.
Martin Memorial Library is located at 200 North Smithwick St. in Williamston.
For more information or to register, call 252-792-7476.
Nov. 30
How to Turn Your Hobby into a Business Seminar
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College’s Small Business Center will host a seminar titled, “How to Turn Your Hobby into a Business” from 6:30 – 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30.
The training is for hobbyists, sports lovers, potters artists, woodworkers, bakers and candy makers who want to turn their hobby into a business.
The online seminar is free, and open to the public.
For more information or to register, contact Lena Jackson at 252-789-0201 or via email at lena.jackson@martincc.edu.
Dec. 1
So You Want to Start a Business Seminar
WILLIAMSTON – The Small Business Center at Martin Community College will host an online seminar titled, “So You Want to Start a Business?” from 6 – 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1.
Participants will discover resources available to help start and successfully operate a business.
The seminar is free, and open to the public.
For more information or to register, contact Lena Jackson at 252-789-0201 or via email at lena.jackson@martincc.edu.
Dec. 1 – 21
Spring Semester College Registration
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College is hosting spring semester registration Wednesday, Dec. 1 through Tuesday, Dec. 21.
The spring semester begins Jan. 10.
For more information or to register, visit www.martincc.edu, email admissions@martincc.edu, text 252-802-6116 or call 252-792-1521.
Dec. 3
Music on Main Street
WILLIAMSTON – First Friday’s Music on Main Street will host the Martin Community Players from 6 – 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3.
The event will be held at the Main Street Community Theater in downtown Williamston.
Dec. 3 & 4
Holiday Homes Tour
WASHINGTON – The Arts of the Pamlico will host their annual Holiday Homes Tour with a candlelight tour from 4 – 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3 and a daytime tour from 10 a.m. — 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4.
Advance tickets are $20 with cash and $21 with credit card. Tickets the day of the tour will be $25 with cash and $26 with credit card.
Tickets are available at www.artsoftmhepamlico.org, the Washington-Beaufort Chamber of Commerce, the Little Shoppes and The Rich Company.
For more information, call 252-946-2504.
Dec. 4
Grant Seeking Seminar
WILLIAMSTON – The Small Business Center at Martin Community College will host a free seminar titled, “Grant Seeking” from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday, Dec. 4 at the Williamston campus.
The seminar will provide participants with a clear and thorough explanation of the grant writing process and searching for grants.
The seminar is free, and open to the public.
Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.
For more information or to register, contact Lena Jackson at 252-7890201 or via email at lena.jackson@martincc.edu.
Dec. 5
Christmas Open House
WINDSOR – Historic Hope Plantation will host Christmas Open House from 1 – 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5.
The Hope Mansion and King Bazemore House will be decorated with era-correct decorations.
There will be live music, refreshment and horse drawn carriage rides.
The event is free, and open to the public. Donations will be accepted.
Historic Hope Plantation is located at 132 Hope House Rd. in Windsor.
For more information, call 252-794-3140 or visit www.hopeplantation.org.
The Martins in Concert
WASHINGTON – The First Baptist Church will host the multi-Grammy nominated trio, “The Martins” in concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5.
The concert is free, and open to the public.
The First Baptist Church is located at 113 North Harvey St. in Washington.
For more information, call 252-946-8074 or visit www.martinsonline.com.
Dec. 8
Martin County Commissioners Meeting
WILLIAMSTON – The Martin County Commissioners will hold their regularly scheduled meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8.
The meeting will be held in-person and via Zoom from the Commissioners’ Room inside the Martin County Government Building, 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Robersonville Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting
ROBERSONVILLE – The Robersonville Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 8.
The Christmas parade will begin at 4 p.m. There will be food and music starting at 5 p.m. The tree lighting will begin at 6 p.m.
There will be live music, food, hot chocolate and cookies and visits from Santa.
The events will be held downtown Robersonville and Railroad and main Streets.
Health Care Orientation
WILLIAMSTON – The Division of Continuing Education of Martin Community College will host Health Care Orientation at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8 at he Williamston campus.
The class is required for anyone planning to enroll in a healthcare course.
Topics include costs, potential tuition resources, schedules, required pre-requisites before registration and other student requirements.
The orientation will be socially distanced and masks are required.
The orientation is free.
Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd in Williamston.
For more information, contact Sue Gurley at 252-789-0261 or via email at sue.gurley@martincc.edu.
Bookkeeping Made Easy Seminar
WILLIAMSTON – The Small Business Center at Martin Community College will host an online seminar titled, “bookkeeping Made Easy” from 6 – 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8.
New and prospective business owners will learn about accrual and cash based accounting, what are expenses and revenues, manual and software bookkeeping options and outsourcing.
The seminar is free, and open to the public.
For more information or to register, contact Lena Jackson at 252-789-0201 or via email at lena.jackson@martincc.edu.
Dec. 9
Christmas Market and Bluegrass Music
WILLIAMSTON – The Martin County Arts Council will host a Christmas Market and Bluegrass music from 6 – 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9.
Bluegrass music will be provided by the Frank Harrison Bluegrass Band. Refreshments will be served.
The admission charged is $5.
The Martin County Arts Council is located at 124 Washington St. in Williamston.
For more information, call 252-789-8470.
Quickbooks Seminar
WILLIAMSTON – The Small Business Center at Martin Community College will host a seminar titled, “Quickbooks” from 6 – 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9 at the Williamston campus.
This session will teach participants how to navigate Quickbooks, create a company file, work with vendors, customers, manage payroll, do bank reconciliation and customized reports.
The seminar is free, and open to the public.
Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.
For more information or to register, contact Lena Jackson at 252-789-0201 or via email at lena.jackson@martincc.edu.
Ongoing
Now Open
WILLIAMSTON – The E.J. Hayes Alumni Center and office are now open. Office hours are Tuesday and Thursday from 10:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. and Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Closed Monday and Friday. Contact Angela Bell at 789-1074 for rental appointments or email ejhayesa@gmail.com.
Meeting
FARM LIFE – Farm Life Ruritanettes have resumed meetings the first Thursday of every month at the Ruritan Building in Farm Life. Meetings begin at 7 p.m.
Cosmetology Services
WILLIAMSTON – The Cosmetology Department at Martin Community College in Williamston has resumed its student-provided services.
The hours of service are 9:15 a.m.-1 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 9:15 a.m.-11 a.m., on Fridays. Services include washes, cuts, styles, perms, manicures, facials, pedicures, color, highlights, relaxers and more.
Call 789-0250 to make an appointment.
Food Pantry
WILLIAMSTON – The Friends of God Food Pantry, located at 503 North Haughton St. and sponsored by Macedonia Christian Church, distributes food on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month from 3-5 p.m.
For more information, call Laurie Bowen (799-6450) or Phyllis Rodgerson (799-9456).
Hamilton Book Cabinet
HAMILTON – The Book Cabinet, 201 North Front St., Hamilton, is a place for readers to borrow and return or keep a favorite or two.
Books are available to all readers near and far, young and mature.
For more information, call Mary Greene at 252-341-0108.
Disabled American Veterans
WASHINGTON – The Disabled American Veterans meet at 6 p.m. the second Monday of every month. Come for dinner, and a meeting immediately following, at the Washington Housing Authority, 809 Pennsylvania Ave., Washington.
Shrine Club
WILLIAMSTON – The Martin County Shrine Club holds its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month at the Shrine Club, 5470 U.S. 17, Williamston. All Nobles are welcome.
Shrinettes
WILLIAMSTON – Martin County Shrinettes Club holds its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. the third Monday of each month.
Shrinettes are the wives, mothers, widows, sisters, daughters or stepdaughters of a Shriner, who are 18 years or older.
Any advancement of the club is welcome. Come join the fun and fellowship.
DAV Claims
WILLIAMSTON – The Disabled American Veterans meet the second and fourth Tuesday of every month to file claims at the AmVets Post 227 building, 214 East Main St., Williamston.
For more information, call service officers Charles Lins, 252-508-6326 or Charles “Red” Beddard, 252-802-0633.
There is no charge for this service.
Veterans
WILLIAMSTON – The Martin County Veterans Service Office provides professional services by a nationally-and-state-accredited Veterans Service Officer.
For more information, call Thurman Savage at 252-789-4398 or visit 205 E. Main St., Williamston.
No appointment necessary.
Skill Building Sessions
ROBERSONVILLE – Robersonville Public Library is offering 30-minute, one-on-one sessions with library staff providing customized help and skill building to members of the community, free of charge.
Examples include learning to navigate the library, building computer skills, research and more.
These sessions must be scheduled in advance by calling 252-508-0342.
Classes
High School Equivalency classes are available both day and night in Williamston, Robersonville and Windsor.
Funds are available to assist qualified students with the $80 fee for taking the high school equivalency tests (formerly GEDs). All basic skills classes are free.
For more information, call Catina Blake at 252-789-0288.