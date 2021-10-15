Out and About lists current events sponsored by nonprofit groups and churches in Martin County. Please send listings to The Enterprise, 106 West Main St., Williamston, NC 27892 or email lbeachboard@ncweeklies.com. All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Tuesday.
Oct. 16
Afternoon Book Club
Martin Memorial Library will host an Afternoon Book Club at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 16.
The book club will be discussing, “The Readers on the Broken Wheel Recommend.”
The book club is free, and open to the public.
Copies of the book are available to borrow at the library.
The library is located at 200 North Smithwick St. in Williamston.
Blessing of the Animals
WILLIAMSTON – The Church of the Advent will host the Blessing of the Animals, in honor of St. Frances, Patron Saint of the Animals at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16.
Bring pets, all sizes and all kinds, to be blessed follow by refreshments of water and treats for the animals and humans.
The event is free, and open to the public.
The Blessing of the Animals will be at Barnes Plaza in downtown Williamston.
Oct. 16-17
Horse Show
WILLIAMSTON – The Sen. Bob Martin Eastern Agriculture Center will host the NCHJA “C” Horse Show Saturday, Oct. 16 and Sunday, Oct. 17.
Admission is free for spectators.
The agriculture center is located at 2900 N.C. 125 South in Williamston.
For more information, contact Emily Bates at 252-378-4474 or visit www.williamstonhunterccircuit.com.
Oct. 18
Book Pumpkin Craft Class
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Memorial Library will host a book pumpkin craft class from 6 – 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18.
Librarian Ann Phelps will provide instructions for adults to craft a pumpkin from an old library book.
Participants must bring their own glue gun, glue sticks and orange spray paint.
The class is free, and open to the public. Registration is required and limited.
The library is located at 200 North Smithwick St. in Williamston.
For more information or to register, call 252-792-7476.
Oct. 19
Online Seminar
WILLIAMSTON – The Small Business Center (SBC) at Martin Community College will host an online seminar titled, “How to Apply for 501©(3) Nonprofit Status” from 6 – 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19.
Participants will learn the step-by-step process of applying for this exemption to secure funding for community programs and projects.
The online seminar is free, and open to the public.
For more information or to register, contact Lena Jackson at 252-789-0201 or via email at lena.jackson@martincc.edu.
Diagrams and Schematics Class
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College will host a late curriculum class titled, “Diagrams and Schematics” from 1:30 – 2:25 p.m., Monday through Wednesday, beginning Tuesday, Oct. 19 at the Williamston campus.
There are no prerequisites or co-requisites for this course.
Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.
For more information or to register, contact Dwayne Evans at 252-789-0277 or via email at de07734@martincc.edu.
Welding Processes Class
Martin Community College will host a late curriculum class titled, “Basic Welding Processes” from 8 – 9:20 a.m., Monday through Wednesday, beginning Tuesday, Oct. 19 at the Williamston campus.
There are no prerequisites or co-requisites for this course.
Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.
For more information or to register, contact Ryal Watkins at 252-789-0278 or via email at ryal.watkins@martincc.edu.
Power Train Maintenance and Light Repair Class
Martin Community College will host a late curriculum class titled, “Power Train Maintenance and Light Repair” from 8 – 11:20 a.m., Monday through Thursday, beginning Tuesday, Oct. 19 at the Williamston campus.
There are no prerequisites or co-requisites for this course.
Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.
For more information or to register, contact Al Dawes at 252-789-0263 or via email at Alfred.dawes@martincc.edu.
Oct. 21
Opening Reception and Art Show
WILLIAMSTON – The Martin County Arts Council will host an opening reception for Dion Burrough’s Art Show from 6:30 – 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21.
The art show will continue through Friday, Nov. 19.
The opening reception is free, and open to the public.
The Martin County Arts Council is located at 124 Washington St. in Williamston.
For more information, call 252-789-8470.
Residential Wiring Class
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College will host a late curriculum class titled, “Residential Wiring” from 8 – 11:35 a.m., Monday through Wednesday, beginning Thursday, Oct. 21 at the Williamston campus.
For more information or to register, contact Dwayne Evans at 252-789-0277 or via email at de07734@martincc.edu.
Oct. 21-24
Horse Show
WILLIAMSTON – The Sen. Bob Martin Eastern Agriculture Center will host the 39th Annual CBLM Championships and Harvest Moon Dressage Show on Thursday, Oct. 21 through Sunday, Oct. 24.
Admission is free for spectators.
The agriculture center is located at 2900 N.C. 125 South in Williamston.
For more information, contact Wendy Warner at 207-701-7779 or visit www.ncdcta.org.
Oct. 23
Grant Writing/Grant Seeking Seminar
WILLIAMSTON – The Small Business Center (SBC) of Martin Community College will host a seminar titled, “Grant Writing/Grant Seeking” from 9 a.m. — noon Saturday, Oct. 23 at the Williamston campus.
Participants will walk through the application guidelines for each for each topic.
The seminar is free, and open to the public.
Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Edenton.
For more information or to register, contact Lena Jackson at 252-789-0201 or via email lena.jackson@martincc.edu.
Oct. 25
How to Find Your Customers Seminar
WILLIAMSTON – The Small Business Center (SBC) of Martin Community College will host a seminar titled, “How to Find Your Customers” from 6 – 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25.
The seminar is free, and open to the public.
For more information or to register, contact Lena Jackson at 252-789-0201 or via email at lena.jackson@martincc.edu.
Oct. 26
Story Time
WILLIAMSTON – The Martin Memorial Library will host story time at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26.
Preschoolers and their parents or caregivers are invited to join the fun for age-appropriate stories, activities and games.
Story time is free, and open to the public.
It will be held in the Ella Mae Abbitt meeting room inside the Martin Memorial Library, 200 North Smithwick St. in Williamston.
Dynamite Marketing on a Firecracker Budget Seminar
WILLIAMSTON – The Small Business Center (SBC) of Martin Community College will host seminar titled, “Dynamite Marketing on a Firecracker Budget” from 6 – 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26.
The seminar is free, and open to the public.
For more information or to register, contact Lena Jackson at 252-789-0201 or via email at lena.jackson@martincc.edu.
Oct. 27
Morning Book Club
The Martin Memorial Library will host a Morning Book Club at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27.
The book club will be discussing, “All the Missing Girls.” Copies of the book are available to borrow at the library.
The book club is free, and open to the public.
The library is located at 200 North Smithwick St. in Williamston.
Oct. 28
STREAM Activity
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Memorial Library will host a STREAM activity at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28.
School-age children and their parents or caregiver are invited to participate in science, technology, reading, engineering, art and math activities.
The event is free, and open to the public.
The library is located at 200 North Smithwick St. in Williamston.
Oct. 29-31
Horse Show
WILLIAMSTON – The Sen. Bob Martin Eastern Agriculture Center will host the East Coast Color-Rama Horse Show Friday, Oct. 29, Saturday, Oct. 30 and Sunday, Oct. 31.
Admission is free for spectators.
The agriculture center is located at 2900 N.C. 125 South in Williamston.
For more information, contact Amanda Palmer at 727-430-0515 or visit www.carolinapainthorseclub.net.
Nov. 5
Music on Main Street
WILLIAMSTON – First Friday’s Music on Main Street will host the Martin Community Players from 6 – 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5.
The event will be held at the Main Street Community Theater in downtown Williamston.
Nov. 9
Board of Trustees Meeting
WILLIAMSTON – The Martin Community College Board of Trustees will host its regularly scheduled meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9.
The meeting will be held in Room 14 of Building 1 at Martin Community College, 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.
Nov. 10
Martin County Commissioners Meeting
WILLIAMSTON – The Martin County Commissioners will hold their regularly scheduled meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10.
The meeting will be held in-person and via Zoom from the Commissioners’ Room inside the Martin County Government Building, 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Nov. 11
Christmas Market Opening Reception
WILLIAMSTON – The Martin County Arts Council will host its annual Christmas Market Opening Reception from 6:30 – 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11.
This is a free event, and there will be 10 percent off all purchases from the market booths and the gift shop.
The market will run through Wednesday, Dec. 22.
The Martin County Arts council is located at 124 Washington St. in Williamston.
Nov. 18
Trivia Night
WILLIAMSTON – The Martin County Chamber of Commerce will present, “TNT: Thursday Night Trivia” from 6 – 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18 at Martin Memorial Library.
Join a team or bring your own. Test the team’s knowledge, win prizes and make new friends.
The event is free, and open to the public.
The library is located at 200 North Smithwick St. in Williamston.
For more information, call 252-792-7476.
Dec. 3
Music on Main Street
WILLIAMSTON – First Friday’s Music on Main Street will host the Martin Community Players from 6 – 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3.
The event will be held at the Main Street Community Theater in downtown Williamston.
Dec. 8
Martin County Commissioners Meeting
WILLIAMSTON – The Martin County Commissioners will hold their regularly scheduled meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8.
The meeting will be held in-person and via Zoom from the Commissioners’ Room inside the Martin County Government Building, 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Ongoing
Now Open
WILLIAMSTON – The E.J. Hayes Alumni Center and office are now open. Office hours are Tuesday and Thursday from 10:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. and Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Closed Monday and Friday. Contact Angela Bell at 789-1074 for rental appointments or email ejhayesa@gmail.com.
Meeting
FARM LIFE – Farm Life Ruritanettes have resumed meetings the first Thursday of every month at the Ruritan Building in Farm Life. Meetings begin at 7 p.m.
Cosmetology Services
WILLIAMSTON – The Cosmetology Department at Martin Community College in Williamston has resumed its student-provided services.
The hours of service are 9:15 a.m.-1 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 9:15 a.m.-11 a.m., on Fridays. Services include washes, cuts, styles, perms, manicures, facials, pedicures, color, highlights, relaxers and more.
Call 789-0250 to make an appointment.
Food Pantry
WILLIAMSTON – The Friends of God Food Pantry, located at 503 North Haughton St. and sponsored by Macedonia Christian Church, distributes food on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month from 3-5 p.m.
For more information, call Laurie Bowen (799-6450) or Phyllis Rodgerson (799-9456).
Hamilton Book Cabinet
HAMILTON – The Book Cabinet, 201 North Front St., Hamilton, is a place for readers to borrow and return or keep a favorite or two.
Books are available to all readers near and far, young and mature.
For more information, call Mary Greene at 252-341-0108.
Disabled American Veterans
WASHINGTON – The Disabled American Veterans meet at 6 p.m. the second Monday of every month. Come for dinner, and a meeting immediately following, at the Washington Housing Authority, 809 Pennsylvania Ave., Washington.
Shrine Club
WILLIAMSTON – The Martin County Shrine Club holds its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month at the Shrine Club, 5470 U.S. 17, Williamston. All Nobles are welcome.
Shrinettes
WILLIAMSTON – Martin County Shrinettes Club holds its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. the third Monday of each month.
Shrinettes are the wives, mothers, widows, sisters, daughters or stepdaughters of a Shriner, who are 18 years or older.
Any advancement of the club is welcome. Come join the fun and fellowship.
DAV Claims
WILLIAMSTON – The Disabled American Veterans meet the second and fourth Tuesday of every month to file claims at the AmVets Post 227 building, 214 East Main St., Williamston.
For more information, call service officers Charles Lins, 252-508-6326 or Charles “Red” Beddard, 252-802-0633.
There is no charge for this service.
Veterans
WILLIAMSTON – The Martin County Veterans Service Office provides professional services by a nationally-and-state-accredited Veterans Service Officer.
For more information, call Theodosia Robinson at 252-789-4398 or visit 205 E. Main St., Williamston.
No appointment necessary.
Skill Building Sessions
ROBERSONVILLE – Robersonville Public Library is offering 30-minute, one-on-one sessions with library staff providing customized help and skill building to members of the community, free of charge.
Examples include learning to navigate the library, building computer skills, research and more.
These sessions must be scheduled in advance by calling 252-508-0342.
Classes
High School Equivalency classes are available both day and night in Williamston, Robersonville and Windsor.
Funds are available to assist qualified students with the $80 fee for taking the high school equivalency tests (formerly GEDs). All basic skills classes are free.
For more information, call Catina Blake at 252-789-0288.