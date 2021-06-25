Out and About lists current events sponsored by nonprofit groups and churches in Martin County. Please send listings to The Enterprise at P.O. Box 387, Williamston, NC 27892 or email lbeachboard@ncweeklies.com. All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Tuesday.
June 24
Annual Membership Meeting and Banquet
WILLIAMSTON – The Martin County Arts Council will host its Annual Membership Meeting and Banquet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 24.
The event will feature dinner and music provided by the Frankie Harrison Bluegrass Band.
The event will be held at the Old Flat Iron Building, 124 Washington St. in Williamston.
For more information, contact the Martin County Arts Council at 252-789-8470.
June 26
Anniversary Celebration
WILLIAMSTON – Greater Faith New Life Ministries will host its 6th Annual Anniversary celebrating Elder Dustin Rhodes at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 26.
The speaker will be Prophetess Michele Chapman. Admission is free, and food will be served.
The event will be held at Greater Faith New Life Ministries, 702 East Blvd. in Williamston.
For more information, call 252-414-5022 or email greaterfaithnewlife@yahoo.com.
June 29
Blood Drive
WILLIAMSTON – The American Red Cross will host a blood drive from 2 -6 p.m. Tuesday, June 29.
The blood drive will be held at Moratoc Park, 102 River Dr. in Williamston.
June 30
Blood Drive
OAK CITY – The American Red Cross will host a blood drive from 2 – 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 30.
The blood drive will be held at the Oak City Fire Department, 100 E. Commerce St. in Oak City.
July 5
Martin County Offices Closed
WILLIAMSTON – Martin County Government Offices will be closed Monday, July 5 in observance of Independence Day.
Normal operating hours will resume Tuesday, July 6.
July 7
History for Lunch
ELIZABETH CITY – The Museum of the Albemarle will host its monthly History for Lunch Hybrid both in-person and via Zoom at 12 noon Wednesday, July 7.
Glen Bowman, Ph.D., Elizabeth City State University, will discuss some of the major challenges that was faced in Pasquotank County and North Carolina during the desegregation of public schools.
The program will be held at the Museum of the Albemarle’s Gaither Auditorium, 501 South Water St. in Elizabeth City.
For more information or to register online, visit the museum’s facebook page or website.
EMT Basic Course
WILLIAMSTON – The Emergency Medical Technician Basic Training course will begin at Martin Community College on July 5.
The 246-hours course will meet face-to-face on Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and one Saturday each month.
For more information, contact Robert Whistler at rw08276@martincc.edu or via telephone at 252-789-0266.
July 12
CADA Offices Reopening
RICH SQUARE – The Choanoke Area Development Association of NC, Inc. (CADA) offices will begin in-person services on Monday, July 12.
Office hours will be 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Friday.
Appointments are recommended, and masks are required.
For more information, call the CADA Service Center for your county.
July 14
Martin County Commissioners Meeting
WILLIAMSTON – The Martin County Commissioners will hold their regularly scheduled meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 14.
The meeting will be held in-person and via Zoom from the Commissioners’ Room inside the Martin County Government Building, 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
July 18
Blood Drive
BEAR GRASS – The American Red Cross will host a blood drive from 2 – 6 p.m. Sunday, July 18.
The blood drive will be held at Bear Grass Presbyterian Church, 6441 East Bear Grass Rd. in Bear Grass.
Blood Drive
JAMESVILLE – The American Red Cross will host a blood drive from 12 noon – 4:30 p.m. Sunday, July 18.
The blood drive will be held at the Jamesville Fire Department and EMS, 1035 Hayes St. in Williamston.
July 20
Board of Trustees Meeting
WILLIAMSTON – The Martin Community College Board of Trustees will host its regularly scheduled meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 20.
The meeting will be held in Room 14 of Building 1 at Martin Community College, 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.
July 31
Family History and Genealogy Fair
WINDSOR – Historic Hope Foundation will host the 10th Annual Family History and Genealogy Fair titled “The Colonial Origins of Free People of Color in a Racist Culture” with registration from 9:15 – 9:45 a.m. and the event starting at 9:45 a.m. Saturday, July 31.
The purpose of the program is to discuss the diverse origins of families in Bertie County from the late 16th Century to their current genealogical connections throughout America.
The speakers for the event will be Dr. Warren E. Milteer, Jr. and John M. Bunch.
The expo will be held at the Roanoke Chowan Heritage Center, Hope House Rd. in Windsor.
For more information or to register, call 252-794-3140, or email info@hopeplantation.org.
Aug. 14-15
Horse Show
WILLIAMSTON – The Sen. Bob Martin Eastern Agricultural Center will host the “Just Horsin’ Round Open Horse Show” Saturday, Aug. 14 and Sunday, Aug. 15.
Admission is free for spectators.
The agricultural center is located at 2900 N.C. 125 South in Williamston.
For more information, visit www.justhorsinround.com.
Aug. 20-22
Horse Show
WILLIAMSTON – The Sen. Bob Martin Eastern Agriculture Center will host the NCQHA-D5 Endless Summer Horse Show Friday, Aug. 20, Saturday, Aug. 21 and Sunday, Aug. 22.
Admission is free for spectators.
The agricultural center is located at 2900 N.C. 125 South in Williamston.
For more information, contact Susan Daniels at 919-894-0600 or visit www.NCQHA.com.
Aug. 27-29
Horse Show
WILLIAMSTON – The Sen. Bob Martin Eastern Agriculture Center will host the “Fallin’ into Autumn Horse Show” Friday, Aug. 27, Saturday, Aug. 28 and Sunday, Aug. 29.
Admission is free for spectators.
The agriculture center is located at 2900 N.C. 125 South in Williamston.
For more information, contact Travis Alford at 252-450-5438, Richard Isley at 336-908-3302 or visit www.equineeventplanning.com.
Sept. 4-5
Horse Show
WILLIAMSTON – The Sen. Bob Martin Eastern Agriculture Center will host the NCHJA “C” Horse Show Saturday, Sept. 4 and Sunday, Sept. 5.
Admission is free to spectators.
The agriculture center is located at 2900 N.C. 125 South in Williamston.
For more information, contact Emily Bates at 252-378-4474 or visit www.williamstonhunterccircuit.com.
Sept. 8
Blood Drive
WILLIAMSTON – The American Red Cross will host a blood drive from 10 – 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8.
The blood drive will be held at Martin Community College, Building 1, Room 14, 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.
Sept. 10-12
Horse Show
WILLIAMSTON – The Sen. Bob Martin Eastern Agriculture Center will host the NCQHA-Tarheel Fall Classic Friday, Sept. 10, Saturday, Sept. 11 and Sunday, Sept. 11.
Admission for spectators is free.
The agriculture center is located at 2900 N.C. 125 South in Williamston.
For more information, contact Lynn Bodine at 704-905-6540 or visit www.NCQHA.com.
Sept. 11
Blood Drive
WILLIAMSTON – The American Red Cross will host a blood drive from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11.
The blood drive will be held at Farm Life Ruritan Club, 9291 N.C. 171 in Williamston.
Sept. 14
Board of Trustees Meeting
WILLIAMSTON – The Martin Community College Board of Trustees will host its regularly scheduled meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14.
The meeting will be held in Room 14 of Building 1 at Martin Community College, 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.
Sept. 18-19
Horse Show
WILLIAMSTON – The Sen. Bob Martin Eastern Agriculture Center will host the Sunnyside Open Horse Show Saturday, Sept. 18 and Sunday, Sept. 19.
Admission is free for spectators.
The agriculture center is located at 2900 N.C. 125 South in Williamston.
For more information, contact Trish Andrews at 252-799-0334 or visit www.eastcoasthorses.com.
Sept. 25-26
Horse Show
WILLIAMSTON – The Sen. Bob Martin Eastern Agriculture Center will host the United Horsemen of the Carolinas Youth Show Saturday, Sept. 25 and Sunday, Sept. 26.
Admission is free for spectators.
The agriculture center is located at 2900 N.C. 125 South in Williamston.
For more information, contact Nancy Barbee at 919-619-1786 or visit www.uhotc.org.
Sept. 27
Blood Drive
WILLIAMSTON – The American Red Cross will host a blood drive from 2 – 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27.
The blood drive will be held at Martin County Auditorium/Riverside High School, 1260 Godwin Ave. in Williamston.
Oct. 16-17
Horse Show
WILLIAMSTON – The Sen. Bob Martin Eastern Agriculture Center will host the NCHJA “C” Horse Show Saturday, Oct. 16 and Sunday, Oct. 17.
Admission is free for spectators.
The agriculture center is located at 2900 N.C. 125 South in Williamston.
For more information, contact Emily Bates at 252-378-4474 or visit www.williamstonhunterccircuit.com.
Oct. 21-24
Horse Show
WILLIAMSTON – The Sen. Bob Martin Eastern Agriculture Center will host the 39th Annual CBLM Championships and Harvest Moon Dressage Show on Thursday, Oct. 21 through Sunday, Oct. 24.
Admission is free for spectators.
The agriculture center is located at 2900 N.C. 125 South in Williamston.
For more information, contact Wendy Warner at 207-701-7779 or visit www.ncdcta.org.
Oct. 29-31
Horse Show
WILLIAMSTON – The Sen. Bob Martin Eastern Agriculture Center will host the East Coast Color-Rama Horse Show Friday, Oct. 29, Saturday, Oct. 30 and Sunday, Oct. 31.
Admission is free for spectators.
The agriculture center is located at 2900 N.C. 125 South in Williamston.
For more information, contact Amanda Palmer at 727-430-0515 or visit www.carolinapainthorseclub.net.
Nov. 9
Board of Trustees Meeting
WILLIAMSTON – The Martin Community College Board of Trustees will host its regularly scheduled meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9.
The meeting will be held in Room 14 of Building 1 at Martin Community College, 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.
Ongoing
New Degree Programs
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College now offers two clear paths for students who want to become teachers in North Carolina. MCC’s Associate in Science and the Associate in Arts Teacher Appreciation degrees will consist of a minimum of 60 hours of credit of college transfer courses.
For more information, call 252-792-1521 or via email at help@martincc.edu.
Martin County Farmer’s Market
WILLIAMSTON - The Martin County Farmer’s Market opens at 8 a.m. and runs through noon every Saturday through Aug. 28 at 4001 West Main St. Ext., Williamston.
Now Open
WILLIAMSTON – The E.J. Hayes Alumni Center and office are now open. Office hours are Tuesday and Thursday from 10:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. and Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Closed Monday and Friday. Contact Angela Bell at 789-1074 for rental appointments or email ejhayesa@gmail.com.
Meeting
FARM LIFE – Farm Life Ruritanettes have resumed meetings the first Thursday of every month at the Ruritan Building in Farm Life. Meetings begin at 7 p.m.
Cosmetology Services
WILLIAMSTON – The Cosmetology Department at Martin Community College in Williamston has resumed its student-provided services for the Spring Semester.
The hours of service are 9:15 a.m.-1 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 9:15 a.m.-11 a.m., on Fridays. Services include washes, cuts, styles, perms, manicures, facials, pedicures, color, highlights, relaxers and more.
A price list is available at www.martincc.edu under the Services tab. Call 789-0250 to make an appointment.
Food Pantry
WILLIAMSTON – The Friends of God Food Pantry, located at 503 N. Haughton St. and sponsored by Macedonia Christian Church, distributes food on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month from 3-5 p.m.
For more information, call Laurie Bowen (799-6450) or Phyllis Rodgerson (799-9456).
Hamilton Book Cabinet
HAMILTON – The Book Cabinet, 201 N. Front St., Hamilton, is a place for readers to borrow and return or keep a favorite or two.
Books are available to all readers near and far, young and mature.
For more information, call Mary Greene at 252-341-0108.
Disabled American Veterans
WASHINGTON – The Disabled American Veterans meet at 6 p.m. the second Monday of every month. Come for dinner, and a meeting immediately following, at the Washington Housing Authority, 809 Pennsylvania Ave., Washington.
Shrine Club
WILLIAMSTON – The Martin County Shrine Club holds its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month at the Shrine Club, 5470 U.S. 17, Williamston. All Nobles are welcome.
Shrinettes
WILLIAMSTON – Martin County Shrinettes Club holds its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. the third Monday of each month.
Shrinettes are the wives, mothers, widows, sisters, daughters or stepdaughters of a Shriner, who are 18 years or older.
Any advancement of the club is welcome. Come join the fun and fellowship.
DAV Claims
WILLIAMSTON – The Disabled American Veterans meet the second and fourth Tuesday of every month to file claims at the AmVets Post 227 building, 214 East Main St., Williamston.
For more information, call service officers Charles Lins, 252-508-6326 or Charles "Red" Beddard, 252-802-0633.
There is no charge for this service.
Veterans
WILLIAMSTON – The Martin County Veterans Service Office provides professional services by a nationally-and-state-accredited Veterans Service Officer.
For more information, call Theodosia Robinson at 252-789-4398 or visit 205 E. Main St., Williamston.
No appointment necessary.
Skill Building Sessions
ROBERSONVILLE – Robersonville Public Library is offering 30-minute, one-on-one sessions with library staff providing customized help and skill building to members of the community, free of charge.
Examples include learning to navigate the library, building computer skills, research and more.
These sessions must be scheduled in advance by calling 252-508-0342.
Classes
High School Equivalency classes are available both day and night in Williamston, Robersonville and Windsor.
Funds are available to assist qualified students with the $80 fee for taking the high school equivalency tests (formerly GEDs). All basic skills classes are free.
For more information, call Catina Blake at 252-789-0288.