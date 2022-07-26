Out and About lists current events in Chowan County and surrounding areas. Please send listings to the Chowan Herald, 423 South Broad St., Edenton, NC 27932, or e-mail them to tnewman@apgenc.com. All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Monday.
July 25
Town Council to convene
Edenton Town Council will meet for a special and committee meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 25. This meeting will be held in the council chambers at 504 South Broad St., Edenton.
July 25-29
Craft Camp to take place
The Gregarious Goose in downtown Edenton is hosting a Craft Camp for all kids from Preschool through First Grade. The classes will be held daily from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m July 25-29. Fees are $100 for the week or $25 for one day.Contact The Gregarious Goose to register at (252) 352-1450. The shop is located at 315 South Broad St., Edenton.
July 26
School board to hold work session
The Edenton-Chowan Board of Education will meet for a work session at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 26 at Edenton Baptist Church. The meeting will be open to the public with a call-in number provided on the district Facebook page. Edenton Baptist Church is located at 200 South Granville St..
July 26-28
Summer Reading Program chugs along
This week’s schedule for Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library’s Summer Reading Program is as follows:
July 26 – Water Quality with N.C. Estuarium (all ages) at 10:30 a.m. and Scavenger Hunt (high school) at 5 p.m.
July 27 – Storytime (toddlers) and Fish and Alligators with Edenton Fish Hatchery (elementary) at 11 a.m.
July 28 – Movie: Encanto (all ages) at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Registration is not required for this event. Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library is located at 106 West Water St., Edenton.
July 26
Rocky Hock Baptist hosts blood drive
An American Red Cross blood drive will be hosted from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26 in the multipurpose room of Rocky Hock Baptist Church at 113 Rocky Hock Church Road. All blood types are urgently needed. Masks are not required. Visit www.redcrossblood.org and enter RHBC to make your appointment.
July 30
Family history fair slated
The Roanoke Chowan Heritage Center is hosting its 11th annual Family History and Genealogy Fair. The purpose of the program is to discuss the diverse origins of families in Bertie County from the late 16th century to their current genealogical connections throughout America. The event will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 30 at Hope Plantation in Windsor. Lunch will be served at 12 p.m. and costs $15. Lunch requires registration by calling (252) 794-3140 or emailing info@hopeplantation.org. Hope Plantation is located at 132 Hope House Road, Windsor.
Aug. 1
Learn to paint at Gregarious Goose
Come learn how to paint with acrylic with Tina Fielder from 6 - 9 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1. Tina offers classes the first Monday of every month. All supplies are included for $40. In order to reserve your space you must pre-register and pay by visiting the Gregarious Goose website. Click on classes and select the class you are interested in. Call (252) 352-1450 with questions. The Gregarious Goose is located at 315 South Broad St., Edenton.
Aug. 5
Summer music series returns
The Chowan Arts Council will hold its final summer music event of the year from 6 - 9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5. A food truck will be available as well as live music. The Arts Council is located at 112 West Water St., Edenton.
Sept. 9-11
Save the date for reunion
The John A. Holmes High School Class of 1972 announces their upcoming 50th Anniversary Reunion on Sept. 9-11 in Edenton. All alumni from the 1972 class, their guest, as well as JAHHS teachers and support staff from that period are invited to participate. Registration information can be found on the class of 1972 website: https://myevent.com/JAHHS1972. To request an invitation or more details, send an email with your contact information and mailing address to: jahhsclassof1972reunion@ gmail.com.
Oct. 1
Arts on the Perquimans Show calling all artisans
The 11th Arts on the Perquimans Show is looking for participants. The art show will be from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Perquimans Recreation Center, 310 Granby St., Hertford. More information is available at www.perquimansarts.org or call the gallery at (252) 426-3041 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Tuesdays - Saturdays.
Ongoing
E-C Summer Nutrition Program for Children
Every Wednesday evening from 5:30 - 7 p.m. between June 15 and Aug. 24, the Edenton-Chowan Food Pantry will provide summer food assistance to families with children attending White Oak Elementary, D.F. Walker Elementary, Chowan Middle or John A. Holmes High. This is the only eligibility. This program is being held in cooperation with the Edenton United Methodist Church. Food boxes will be available and will include nutritious, child-friendly foods: fresh fruits and vegetables, meats, mac and cheese, snacks and easy to prepare items. For more information, call (252) 482-2504.
Edenton Farmers Market
The Edenton Farmers Market is open weekly from 8 a.m. - noon Saturdays, and from 3 - 6 p.m Wednesdays (through Nov. 3). The market is located at 200 North Broad St., Edenton.
Mariners’ Wharf Film Festival
Classic American films are shown on a large screen at Mariners’ Wharf Park in Elizabeth City on Tuesdays in June and July. Free and open to the public. The films start at 8:30 p.m. Mariners’ Wharf Park is located at 202 South Water St., Elizabeth City.
Downtown Hertford Flea Market
A new flea market has opened in downtown Hertford from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. every Saturday. Local vendors will be available streetside.
Stroke Survivor Support Group
A Stroke Survivor Support Group sponsored by ECU Health Chowan Hospital meets at 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Chowan Ag Building/Cooperative Extension. For more information, contact Jacki or Jordan in the Rehabilitation Department at (252) 482-6767.