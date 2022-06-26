Out and About lists current events in Chowan County and surrounding areas. Please send listings to the Chowan Herald, 423 South Broad St., Edenton, NC 27932, or e-mail them to tnewman@apgenc.com. All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Monday.
June 27
Library board to meet
The Pettigrew Regional Library Board will meet at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 27 at the Washington County Library in Plymouth.
This meeting is open to the public.
Chowan Commissioners hold emergency session
The Chowan County Board of Commissioners will meet in an emergency session to discuss items of timely importance at 5 p.m. Monday, June 27 in the second floor meeting room of the Public Safety Center, located at 305 West Freemason St. in Edenton. The meeting is open to the public.
Town Council convenes
Edenton Town Council will hold a special meeting and committee meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday, May 27 in the council chambers at 504 South Broad St. The meeting is open to the public.
June 28-30
Summer Reading Program chugs along
Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library’s Summer Reading Program is in full swing now. This week’s schedule is as follows:
• June 28: Magic Show at 10:30 a.m. and Chocolate Olympics at 5 p.m. (high school).
• June 29: Storytime (toddlers) and Sock Puppets (elementary) at 11 a.m.
• June 30: Movie showing of “Finding Nemo” at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. for all ages.
July 2
Military Appreciation Night at Historic Hicks Field
Active and retired military will receive free admission to the Edenton Steamers game at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 2.
Fireworks will follow the game. This special night is sponsored by the Edenton Tea Party Daughters of the American Revolution.
Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets need to be purchased for entry.
July 4
Reading of the Declaration of Independence set
A reading of the Declaration of Independence and a wreath laying by the Edenton Tea Party Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 4 on the green of the 1767 Chowan County Courthouse.
Edenton Optimist Club’s fireworks extravaganza returns
The Edenton Chowan Optimist Club announced that after a two-year hiatus, Edenton's 4th of July fireworks will be back in 2022.
The club has sponsored the annual Independence Day event since 1980. They were unable to present the show in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 precautions.
The event begins at 4 p.m. at Colonial Park along the Edenton waterfront.
July 10
Christmas in July celebrated
At the Edenton Steamers game on July 10, the team will celebrate Christmas in July. Santa will be present to meet and take pictures, visiting the Inner Banks on his summer holiday.
Folks will get free admission when they bring three items for Meals on Wheels (paper towels, toilet paper, soaps, toothbrush/toothpaste, toiletries, hard candy and puzzle books).
The event begins at 5 p.m. and is open to the public. Admission is required, however.
July 25-29
Craft Camp to take place
The Gregarious Goose in downtown Edenton is hosting a Craft Camp for all kids from Preschool through First Grade. The classes will be held daily from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Fees are $100 for the week or $25 for one day.
Contact The Gregarious Goose to register at (252) 352-1450.
July 26
Rocky Hock Baptist hosts blood drive
An American Red Cross blood drive will be hosted from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the multipurpose room of Rocky Hock Baptist Church at 113 Rocky Hock Church Road.
All blood types are urgently needed. Masks are not required. Visit www.redcrossblood.org and enter RHBC to make your appointment.
Sept. 9-11
Save the date for reunion
The John A. Holmes High School Class of 1972 announces their upcoming 50th Anniversary Reunion on September 9-11, 2022 in Edenton.
All alumni from the 1972 class, their guest, as well as JAHHS teachers and support staff from that period are invited to participate. Registration information can be found on the class of 1972 website: https://myevent.com/JAHHS1972.
To request an invitation or more details, you may send an email with your contact information and mailing address to: jahhsclassof1972reunion@ gmail.com.
October 1
Arts on the Perquimans Show calling all artisans
The 11th Arts on the Perquimans Show is looking for folks willing to participate.
The art show will be hosted from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Perquimans Recreation Center at 310 Granby Street in Hertford. All information is located at www.perquimansarts.org or call the gallery at (252) 426-3041 from Tuesday thru Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Ongoing
Edenton-Chowan Summer Nutrition Program for Children
Every Wednesday evening from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. between June 15 and August 24, the Edenton-Chowan Food Pantry will again provide summer food assistance to families with children attending White Oak Elementary, D.F. Walker Elementary, Chowan Middle or John A. Holmes High. This is the only eligibility.
This program is being held in cooperation with the Edenton United Methodist Church. Food boxes will be available and will include nutritious, child-friendly foods: fresh fruits and vegetables, meats, mac and cheese, snacks and easy to prepare items.
For more information, call (252) 482-2504.