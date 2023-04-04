TODAY
Tax filing help
The Hertford Rotary Club continues to offer free tax filing assistance through the Volunteers in Tax Assistance program Tuesdays and Saturdays through April 15. The VITA program’s assistance will be offered to low- to moderate-income and elderly taxpayers in the auditorium at the Perquimans County Emergency Management Center at 159 Creek Drive, Hertford, on Tuesdays from noon to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon. Call 252-619-7618 to make an appointment.
Easter Bunny breakfast
A community breakfast with the Easter Bunny will be held at the Historic Edenton State Historic Sites Visitor Center at 108 N. Broad St., Edenton, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Cost is $2.50.
MONDAY
Alzheimer’s support
The Alzheimer/Dementia Support Group for caregivers and family members will meet at Hertford United Methodist Church, 200 Dobbs St., Hertford, at 1 p.m. Contact: 252-333-7774 or 252-404-7090.
WEDNESDAY
Watercolors with PAL
Seeds of Success will hold a Watercolors with PAL program at the Hertford Unity Center at 1 p.m.
THURSDAY
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at the Perquimans County Recreation Center at 310 Granby St., Hertford, from 2:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.
FRIDAY
Pilgrimage of homes
A self-guided tour through the heart of Historic Edenton and the surrounding countryside that highlights homes with architecture spanning two centuries will be held Friday and Saturday, April 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Purchase tickets at edentonpilgramage.org. Call Edenton Women’s Club at 484-883-7108.
UPCOMING
Perquimans Dems
The Perquimans County Democratic Party will hold its County Convention at the Perquimans County Courthouse Saturday, April 15, at 10 a.m.
TarWheel Event
The TarWheel Cycling Event will be held Saturday, April 15, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. with route options of 33 miles, 62 miles and 100 miles. Ride starts at Riverside Avenue and Water Street in downtown Elizabeth City. Several routes will cross into Perquimans County.
Albemarle Commission
The Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates will meet at the commission office in Hertford Thursday, April 20, at 6 p.m.
Open Door fundraiser
A fundraiser for the Open Door of Perquimans County’s new building will be held in the parking lot of Hertford Baptist Church on Market Street Friday, April 21 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Cost is $10. Tickets available by calling 331-3724 or 334-7152.
15th Children’s Festival
The Chowan/Perquimans Smart Start Partnership will host the 15th annual Week of the Young Child Children’s Festival at the Perquimans Recreation Center, Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Event will include petting zoo, games, car seat checks. Contact: 482-3035.
Dine Drink & Dance
Historic Hertford Inc. and the Hertford Rotary Club will host the annual Dine Drink & Dance event on the marine dock in Hertford Saturday, April 22, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Purchase tickets at www.historichertfordinc.org.
Master Gardeners
The Albemarle Master Gardeners will host its 11th Spring Garden Show, “Gardening in the Albemarle,” on Saturday, April 29, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Perquimans County Recreation Center at 310 Granby St., Hertford. The annual event, which raises funds for the group’s scholarship fund, will includes plant sales, locally made crafts, baked goods, an Ask a Master Gardener booth, children’s garden activities, a raffle, and lunch options.
Albemarle Chorale
The Albemarle Chorale will present the first performance of its spring concert, “An English Spring,” featuring a number of songs by English composers, at Edenton United Methodist Church, 225 Virginia Road, Edenton, Sunday, April 30, at 4 p.m. Its second concert will be Sunday, May 7, at 4 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, Elizabeth City. Admission to both concerts is free.
Scouts doughnut sale
Boy Scout Troop 150 in Hertford will sell Krispy Kreme doughnuts to finance its trip to summer camp at Ravenknob Scout Reserve in Mt. Airy Saturday, May 6, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Troops will sell the doughnuts in front of Walmart of Elizabeth City. Doughnuts will be $10 per dozen.
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross will hold blood drives at Perquimans County High School at 305 Edenton Road St., Hertford, Friday, May 12, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; at the Inter-County Ruritan Club at 118 Woodville Road, Thursday, May 18 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and at the Durants Neck Ruritan Club at 2151 New Hope Road, Sunday, May 21, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Graham to visit
Evangelist Franklin Graham III will lead a worship service at the American Legion Post 40 Fairgrounds in Edenton on Sunday, May 7, at 4 p.m. as part of his 6-stop “God Loves You Tidewater Tour.” The event will include live music by Christian artists Newsboys and Marcos Witt.
Chamber Golf Scramble
The Perquimans County Chamber of Commerce will host its 3rd annual Golf Scramble Tournament at Albemarle Plantation in Hertford, May 11.
‘Murder By Indecision’
Carolina Moon Theater will present the play “Murder By Indecision” Friday and Saturday, May 12-13, at 7 p.m. and May 20-21, also at 7 p.m.