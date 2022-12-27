Matt Knight, historical interpreter at Somerset Place State Historic Site, will discuss the archaeological projects at the site over the past 70 years and their impact, during Museum of the Albemarle’s History for Lunch program in the Gaither Auditorium Wednesday, Jan. 4, at 10 a.m. The program will be both in-person and on Zoom. Register at the museum’s website.
UPCOMING
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive Thursday, Jan. 5, at Inter-County Ruritan Club 118 Woodville Road, Hertford, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Another blood drive will be held in the Albemarle Plantation Community Center’s Cypress Room, Tuesday, Jan. 10, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Port Discover lab
Port Discover will host a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new STEM lab at 611 Main St., Elizabeth City, Saturday, Jan. 6, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
VFW fish fry
Veterans of Foreign Wars will host a fish fry at the post at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Saturday, Jan. 6, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost is $12 eat in or pickup.
Tot Time at museum
Museum of the Albemarle will hold a Tot Time program on how farmers used the Procter Smokehouse to preserve meat during wintertime Thursday, Jan. 12, at 10 a.m. Program is for children ages 3-5, accompanied by an adult. Children will participate in a hands-on activity.