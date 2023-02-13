TODAY
Tax filing help
The Hertford Ruritan Club will offer free tax filing assistance through the Volunteers in Tax Assistance program Tuesdays and Saturdays. The VITA program’s assistance will be offered to low- to moderate-income and elderly taxpayers in the auditorium at the Perquimans County Emergency Management Center at 159 Creek Drive, Hertford, on Tuesdays from noon to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon. Call 252-619-7618 to make an appointment.
Pruning grape vines
The Perquimans County Restoration Association’s grape vine-pruning course will continue at the Newbold White House’s educational vineyard today and again Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Feb. 25 from 9 a.m. to noon each day. The free workshop will be held at 151 Newbold White Road, Hertford. Bring pruning shears, drinking water and gloves. Attendees also should dress appropriately for the weather. Contact: Marjorie Rayburn at 333-7774 or email her at marjorie_rayburn@ncsu.edu.
SUNDAY
Streets of Gold Gospel
The Streets of Gold Gospel quartet will perform a concert at Burgess Baptist Church at 1850 Harvey Point Road at 6 p.m. The concert is free but a “love offering” will be taken for the group. Refreshments will follow the concert.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at Durants Neck Ruritan Club at 2151 New Hope Road, Hertford, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
TUESDAY
Author meet, greet
The Fiends of Perquimans County Library will host a meet and greet event for Deborah Dunn, author of “The Coffins” at 2 p.m.
THURSDAY
Black history programs
Students in Perquimans Middle School teachers Kellen Whitehurst and Darius White’s class will give a Black History Month presentation at the Perquimans County Library at 5 p.m. On Monday, Feb. 27, the class of Perquimans High School teachers Chiquta Sutton and Teressa Blanchard will give a presentation at 5 p.m. On Tuesday, Feb. 28, Connie Ashley’s class at Perquimans Central School will give a presentation at 5 p.m.
Volunteer of Year
Historic Hertford, Inc. is accepting nominations for its 2nd annual Historic Hertford Volunteer of the Year Award. Entry forms are available at Historic Hertford, 110 W. Academy Street; the Hertford Town Office, 114 W. Grubb Street; Carolina Trophy, 109 N. Church Street; and the Perquimans County Chamber of Commerce, 118 W. Market Street. Nominations can also be submitted online at historichertfordinc.org. The deadline for submissions is March 1 at 5 p.m.
ONGOING
Volunteers needed
The Albemarle Area Agency on Aging is seeking to fill 46 vacant positions on the Community Advisory Committee. Volunteers work to improve the quality of life and quality of care for residents in long-term care facilities by visiting those facilities on a regular basis and advocating for facility residents and their families. There is some criteria for the position. Contact: Melissa Hines at (252)404-7086 or visit www.albemarlecommission.org.