The Perquimans County Chamber of Commerce will host its annual members dinner at the Crawfish Shack at 6 p.m., according to Perquimans County Chamber of Commerce Director Diane Cangemi.
Grain marketing
Area NC Cooperative Extension centers will host a meeting on the grain market outlook and Department of Motor Vehicle regulations from 10 a.m. to noon in the AE Building at College of The Albemarle. Register at https://go.ncsu.edu/grain.marketing/.
SATURDAY
Holiday Gift Shop
The Perquimans County Restoration Association will open its Holiday Gift Shop from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
SUNDAY
Albemarle Chorale
Albemarle Chorale will perform the “Star of Bethlehem” cantata at First United Methodist Church at 201 South Road St., Elizabeth City, at 4 p.m.
DEC. 15
PCRA Colonial Christmas
The Perquimans County Restoration Association will host its Colonial Christmas event on Thursday, Dec. 15, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
DEC. 17
Breakfast with Santa
Historic Hertford will sponsor its “Breakfast with Santa“ event at 110 West Academy St., Hertford. There will be two sessions: from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. and again from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Tickets are $5 for adults and free for children.
Community Orchestra
The Albemarle Community Orchestra will perform holiday concerts at the Historic Hertford Building Saturday, Dec. 17, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 18 at 3 p.m.
DEC. 18
Burgess Baptist
Burgess Baptist Church will host a concert by the Safe Haven Quartet of Lebanon, N.C., at 1850 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, Sunday, Dec. 18 at 6 p.m. A love offering will be taken for the group. Contact: 252-619-7262 or visit www.burgessbaptistchurch.com.
Edenton Baptist
Edenton Baptist Church will perform its Christmas Cantata, “And We Beheld His Glory,” at 6 p.m. in the church sanctuary at 200 South Granville St., Edenton. The church choir, joined by members of Edenton’s St. Paul’s Episcopal Choir, will present the Christmas story through the season’s favorite carols, accompanied by organ and piano.
Countryside Church
Countryside Church of Christ will host a free “Come Celebrate” Christmas concert performed by Cathy Roberts at 100 Countryside Drive, Edenton, from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.