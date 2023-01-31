TODAY
Black History program
A presentation on the history of the Underground Railroad Museum in Washington, N.C., kicks off a series of Black History programs this month at the Perquimans County Library. Leesa Jones, executive director of the museum, will be the speaker at 2 p.m.
SATURDAY
PAL art auction
The Perquimans Arts League will host an art auction of the works of Katherine Lewis in the exhibit, “Unending Pursuit of Spirit,” at 4 p.m.
MONDAY
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at the Perquimans County Recreation Center, 310 Granby St., Hertford, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
UPCOMING
Employer Summit
An Employer Resource Summit will be held at the K.E. White Center in Elizabeth City, Thursday, Feb. 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The forum’s title, “Building a Resilient Workforce Through Community Partnerships.” Register by Friday by emailing DO5-SMB-CMD@uscg.mil.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive Friday, Feb. 10, at Perquimans County High School from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
NENC GOP Women
The Northeast Carolina Republican Women will hold their monthly meeting on the second floor at Albemarle Plantation in Hertford, Saturday, Feb. 11, at 2 p.m. Hal Weatherman will be the guest speaker.
Tax filing help
The Hertford Ruritan Club will offer free tax filing assistance through the Volunteers in Tax Assistance program starting Tuesday, Feb. 14. The VITA program’s assistance will be offered to low- to moderate-income and elderly taxpayers in the auditorium at the Perquimans County Emergency Management Center at 159 Creek Drive, Hertford, on Tuesdays from noon to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon. Call 252-619-7618 to make an appointment.
Black history programs
The Perquimans County Library will host a Black History Month program featuring Hertford Grammar School teacher Rodney Lyons and his students Monday, Feb. 13, at 5 p.m. Hertford Commissioner Joseph Hoffler, a retired lieutenant colonel, will discuss his military experiences on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 5 p.m. Students in Perquimans Middle School teachers Kellen Whitehurst and Darius White’s class will give a presentation Thursday, Feb. 23, at 5 p.m. On Monday, Feb. 27, the class of Perquimans High School teachers Chiquta Sutton and Teressa Blanchard will give a presentation at 5 p.m. On Tuesday, Feb. 28, Connie Ashley’s class at Perquimans Central School will give a presentation at 5 p.m.
Volunteer of Year
Historic Hertford, Inc. is accepting nominations for its 2nd annual Historic Hertford Volunteer of the Year Award. Entry forms are available at Historic Hertford, 110 W. Academy Street; the Hertford Town Office, 114 W. Grubb Street; Carolina Trophy, 109 N. Church Street; and the Perquimans County Chamber of Commerce, 118 W. Market Street. Nominations can also be submitted online at historichertfordinc.org. The deadline for submissions is March 1 at 5 p.m.
ONGOING
Volunteers needed
The Albemarle Area Agency on Aging is seeking to fill 46 vacant positions on the Community Advisory Committee. Volunteers work to improve the quality of life and quality of care for residents in long-term care facilities by visiting those facilities on a regular basis and advocating for facility residents and their families. There is some criteria for the position. Contact: Melissa Hines at (252)404-7086 or visit www.albemarlecommission.org.