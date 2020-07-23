Campaign finance reports for the second quarter reveal that mostly out of state donors have contributed to Democrat Emily Nicholson’s campaign to unseat NC House District 1 Ed Goodwin, R-Chowan.
In Nicholson’s first bid for elective office, she raised $128,695 between February and June with the vast bulk of those funds coming from donors living in places between California to Virginia, according to her latest campaign finance report filed July 10 with the NC Board of Elections.
Nicholson reported $7,454 donations during the first quarter. Overall, Nicholson has raised $136,149.
Donors contributed $8,600 to Goodwin’s re-election the second quarter with most of those funds coming from local contributors. Goodwin raised $14,622 during the first quarter an overall, has raised $22,822.
A former educator and mother of three young daughters, Nicholson, 32, works for NC Commerce Department Workforce Development office for northeastern NC. She is the daughter of Richard and Jean Bunch of Tyner. Listed as the campaign’s treasurer, Richard Bunch formerly worked as executive director of the Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce and Jean Bunch is a member of the Edenton-Chowan Board of Education.
Though Goodwin is serving his first term in the General Assembly, he is no stranger to state politics having served as the state’s ferry chief and he made an unsuccessful bid for election as NC Secretary of State in 2012.
Goodwin, 67, is a former Chowan County commissioner, a retired naval investigator, and comes from a family of farmers.
According to Nicholson’s latest campaign finance report, she’s received $16,897 in aggregated contributions from donors and an additional $74,723 from individual donors – an increase $67,519 of more than $7,000 collected in the first quarter. Democratic political party committees have contributed $17,722 and political action committees have donated $26,756 to Nicholson’s campaign in the second quarter.
Nicholson has spent $27,272 and has $108,776 cash on hand at the end of the reporting period.
Nicholson lists 1,467 donors to her campaign.
Campaign’s top contributor is EMILY’s List, a political action committee (PAC) that aims to help elect Democratic female candidates in favor of abortion rights to office, has contributed $5,400 to Nicholson’s campaign.
Another top contributor is Flippable, a Brooklyn NY based left leaning political action committee intent on electing Democrats, donated $5,400 to her campaign.
When Nicholson’s campaign was queried about the high dollar amount and number of out of state donations collected in the second quarter, Nicholson’s manager Jacki Garry provided this quote from the candidate.
“People have recognized that in North Carolina we need to lower healthcare costs and provide stronger schools for our communities — and the path to doing that runs through the first district. I’m proud to have their support,” she said.
Living in northern Virginia, Garry graduated from Marymount University in 2017 according to her resume posted at linkedin.com that can be found at: linkedin.com/in/jacqueline-garry-513526114
According to Goodwin’s latest campaign finance report, he’s received $400 in aggregated contributions from donors and an additional $22,822 from individual donors. Goodwin has spent $10,565 and has $22,637 cash on hand at the end of the reporting period. Goodwin lists 15 donors to his campaign
Goodwin’s top contributor is Ronald Cameron, chairman of Mountaire Corp, the sixth largest chicken producer in the nation, donated $5,000 to Goodwin’s campaign while
Another top contributor is Southern States PAC, which donated a $1,000 – both Goodwin’s only out of state donors.
With rare exception, Goodwin’s remaining donors come from northeastern North Carolina.
“My campaign is focused on one thing: The people of House District 1,” Goodwin said. “Since I went to work for you at the NC General Assembly, I have stood up for our family farms, secured funding for projects we need, and funded loans for small businesses impacted by Coronavirus. I don’t care what mega donors in California and New York think of our state, I only care about improving the lives of those right here in northeastern North Carolina.”
Goodwin took aim at Nicholson’s donor list who have no connection to northeastern NC.
“Why is my opponent’s campaign being financed by these out-of-state mega donors and DC swamp dwellers,” he asked. “What interest do they have with our northeastern North Carolina communities? Could they find Hertford or Edenton on a map or are they just trying to buy a state house seat for their radical liberal agenda?”