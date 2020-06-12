At a time when more than 1,000 North Carolinians have died from a contagious virus, 14 of them in Pasquotank County; when nearly 600,000 in the state have lost their jobs, more than 1,800 of them in Pasquotank; and when thousands of Tarheels, including several hundred in Elizabeth City, are rallying to demand an end to racially biased policing, leave it to our city’s local governing body to take our focus off the things that are truly important.
And leave it to Elizabeth City City Council to unite almost everyone we can think of — black, white; rich, poor; Republican, Democrat — in outrage at an egregious act of tone-deaf pettiness, selfishness and flat-out greed.
We’re referring, of course, to council’s 5-4 vote last week to raise their and the mayor’s salaries by $250 a month.
Mayor Bettie Parker, who coyly avoided taking a public position on the raises for months, finally showed her hand — open, it turns out — voting with Councilors Johnnie Walton, Darius Horton, Michael Brooks and Gabriel Adkins to include the pay hikes in next year’s budget that starts in July. The raises — 36% for councilors, 31% for the mayor — will make our city’s governing board the highest paid and our mayor the second-highest paid among 14 similar-sized towns and cities in the state.
The only good thing about the raises is that they’re not $500 a month, which is what the four councilors seeking the pay boost originally wanted — and what Horton last week called a “travesty” that they won’t be getting. Instead, they agreed to what Parker comically described as a “compromise” of $250 a month. Apparently Parker’s idea of a successful compromise is having your home flooded instead of burned to the ground and having your car stolen rather than totaled in an accident.
Not everyone voted for the pay raise. Councilors Jeannie Young, Billy Caudle, Kem Spence and Chris Ruffieux voted against it, as they have against any raise that’s been proposed. Their commitment to the public interest is as evident as Parker and the four other councilors’ commitment is to themselves.
Despite voting to give themselves a $3,000 annual raise, Parker, Adkins, Brooks, Horton and Walton never articulated a compelling argument for one, other than an unconvincing “we think we deserve it.” Of course, it’s hard to articulate why you’re entitled to something when you’re not regularly showing up for work. City records show of council’s 24 meetings since January, Adkins has missed nine of them, Horton has missed seven and Brooks and Walton have missed four each.
One also marvels at the gall of voting yourself a raise at a time of so much economic uncertainty. Because of the pandemic, many of the local businesses that will pay the property taxes and generate the sales taxes to help fund the $29,000 needed for the council raises are struggling to survive. Fifty-seven of them in fact sought money from a city COVID-19 relief fund last month set up to help them make rent or pay their light bill.
Then there’s the fact the city is raising customers’ sewer rates by 25% and water rates by 2% next year and is on the verge, according to the city manager, of seeing its electric fund melt down into insolvency because 30 percent of utility customers currently aren’t paying their monthly bill. Oh, and did we mention that given the city’s finances, city employees aren’t getting a raise next year?
Many no doubt are asking why Parker and the four councilors would vote themselves raises when it’s so obviously the wrong thing to do. The simple answer is they did so because they can. There just aren’t any political repercussions for such a nakedly selfish act.
Recent election cycles bear this out. Walton and Horton, for example, ran unopposed in last fall’s 4th Ward election, as did Parker. And Brooks regained a seat in the 3rd Ward he voluntarily gave up two years before. Adkins won re-election to one of two 2nd Ward seats with only three candidates on the ballot.
We’d like to think this outrageous decision would spark more citizens to run for city hall next fall. But there have been previous outrages and little to nothing has changed. An early 19th century French philosopher was the first to say, “In a democracy people get the leaders they deserve.” We’d like to think he was wrong. It’s getting harder, though, to believe he was.