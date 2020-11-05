Owenby's Message: A Horn of Plenty

A righteous man is spoken of in Psalms 112:9 “He hath dispersed, he hath given to the poor; his righteousness endureth for ever; his horn shall be exalted with honor.”
When thinking of a righteous man my mind races to Jesus Christ Himself. Anyone who is to be called Righteous have repented of their sin and trusted in Christ as their personal Savior. Their belief in Him leads them to follow Him and live out His example in their own lives.
In 2 Cor 9:8-9 paul gives an exposition of this verse, he begins by saying “God is able to make all grace abound toward you; Paul begins by saying “God is able” in Ephesians 3 Paul says, God “is able to do exceeding abundantly above all that we ask or think”. Those are reassuring words indeed when we realize it is not our ability but Gods that leads to righteousness and good works. A righteous man that is filled with Gods abounding Grace will have it overflow from him. Paul says in 2 Corinthians 4:15 For all things are for your sakes, that the abundant grace might through the thanksgiving of many redound to the glory of God. That word redound means to produce results. This means that as the grace of God flows through you to others, it will cause others to give thanks to Him, and both of these give God the glory He desires.
The rest of 2 Cor 9:8 says “that ye, always having all sufficiency in all things, may abound to every good work”. The words of the Psalmist come to life, as we see the good works described that are flowing from the righteous mans faith in Christ, “He hath dispersed, he hath given to the poor”.
The first thing a righteous man gives is praise to God then he gives the Gospel message to others. If you give a person a meal and not the bread of life, what exactly have you done? Too many Christians are giving out a social gospel that just makes people more comfortable on their way to Hell, which cannot be a good work. God doesn’t just meet our needs. He exceeds them so we can abound in good works.
There is no poverty like spiritual poverty. Only two reasons cause a person to be spiritually poor. The first, of course, is that they are lost and destitute without Christ. The second is they are wayward and at great distance from His manifested presence.
When Paul says of the righteous man He has dispersed and given to the poor we must first have had Jesus’ righteousness imputed to him. We understand that better when we read an earlier statement of Paul’s in 2 Corinthians 5:21 “For he hath made him to be sin for us, who knew no sin; that we might be made the righteousness of God in him.”
A person is made righteous through faith in Christ. Thus we read of Abraham in Romans 4:3, “Abraham believed God, and it was counted unto him for righteousness.”
Paul quotes a portion of Psalm 12:9 in 2 Corinthians 9:9 “As it is written, He hath dispersed abroad; he hath given to the poor: his righteousness remaineth for ever.”
I do not know why Paul chose to leave off the words “his horn shall be exalted with honor” but for some reason he did. When we think of a horn, all too often we think of a trumpet or some other musical instrument, when if fact there are two other types of horns – one is the peak of a mountain, the other a horn from an animal. Uniquely, each has significance when the word is applied to Christ.
When thinking of the horn as a mountain peek, I cannot help but think of Calvary and what the psalmist said in Psalm 121:1 “I will lift up mine eyes unto the hills, from whence cometh my help.”
And when I think of the horn of a bull, I think of the horn the shepherds and prophets kept on their person that was filled with oil for anointing. The shepherd anointed the sheep to rid them of disease and pests.
Thus we read of the shepherd in Psalm 23 “thou anointest my head with oil”. The prophets anointed others whom God had called into His service as seen in 1 Samuel 16:13 “Then Samuel took the horn of oil, and anointed him in the midst of his brethren: and the Spirit of the LORD came upon David from that day forward.” As the greatest shepherd and prophet, Jesus still anoints His sheep and servants today.
Paul tells us in Philippians 4:19 “But my God shall supply all your need according to his riches in glory by Christ Jesus.”
It is only when our supply is coming from the riches found in Christ; that our horn will be filled with plenty of praise and good works.
Is your righteousness found in Christ? Are you being filled from His supply and is His Grace overflowing from you in good works towards those that are spiritually poor?
In the love of Christ