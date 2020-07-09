Owenby's Sage: Rejoice in the Lord

Dear reader,
Psalm 96:10-13 like the rest of the Psalms is packed with Testimonies and Truth from God’s Holy word. First, we must notice that this psalm is written to those who recognize God as LORD.
We know this because verse 10 begins with “say among the heathen”. That phrase makes a distinct separation between the follower and the foreigner. The word heathen means foreigner or those who act like animals (I will speak more on that in a moment).
The follower is the one who is called to “say” in verse 10. And what exactly are they called to say? “The Lord Reigneth!” The “eth” that ends a lot of words in old English means to show a continuing or something that is happening perpetually, as is the reign of the Lord!
The term heathen, as I mentioned a moment ago, means foreigner. More specifically, one who is foreign to the word, works and worship of the Lord. That is why this word also identifies the foreigner as one who acts like an animal, for animals do not acknowledge the Lord.
They just live and die with their minds bent on nothing but self, satisfaction and survival. Like you, I have heard a lot about people acting like animals lately, but this is nothing new. There are those who have sex with anyone who crosses their path at the right time.
They do not acknowledge God as the Lord who instituted marriage, the marriage bed and the family. They disregard God just like an animal that is bent on nothing but self and satisfaction.
Think of those who do not value human life. Out of all of His creation, Mankind alone bares God’s image. We were directly handled by Him (everything else was spoken into existence) and our life was breathed directly from Him into our nostrils and thus man became a living soul.
Like animals, those who are foreign to God put away their elderly and leave them to die like animals do. Dogs or swine turn and destroy their young through abortion or abandonment.
Maybe you have never seen a dog or pig give birth and turn and eat or walk away from their young with absolutely no regard for their lives. People, when they do these things, act like animals, and for no other reason than they are foreigners to God!
Dear Saint, don’t forget the opening phrase of our text and why it is said. The phrase is “say among the heathen”! Why, because, if people are to be adopted into the family of God they must hear the Word of God.
Remember, what the Apostle Paul said in Romans 10:17; “So then faith cometh by hearing, and hearing by the word of God.” It is within the confines of the Word of God that we can confidently say along with the Psalmist “He shall judge the people righteously.” The psalmist has more to say on this in his closing verse.
How shall the heathen hear? Both the Psalmist here and Paul in Romans 10:13 give us a picture. In Romans, Paul uses the word “preacher” which is also interpreted into one who proclaims.
When you couple that with what the psalmist says we get a very clear picture of how this proclamation is to be made. Let’s look at a few of the words the Psalmist chose. In verse 11 we have the three words: rejoice, glad and roar.
“Rejoice” here, means to brighten up, which reminds us of the words of Jesus in Mt 5:14 “Ye are the light of the world.” The words “let the earth be glad” means to spin as in a dance. Psalms 30 and 150, Ecclesiastes 3 and Matthew 15 each remind us how others can see and even hear the Lord when we praise Him for His works and Word.
Then the word “Roar” means to thunder with trouble as the waves do. There are times when nothing else will do but the truth and testimonies of the Lord proclaimed loudly over and over in order to cause the spirit of the foreigner to be troubled at the thought of God and their absence from Him and His family.
Then in verse 12 we get two words; “joyful” and another word that is translated into the English word “rejoice”. The phrase “Let the field be joyful” means to jump joyfully. It is what you see happen when the seed is sown, the ground warms up in the son light and the water from the heaven falls.
The seeds “jump” out of the ground and reach for the heavens, from which comes their life sustaining light and water. The next word, rejoice, is translated to describe the trees creaking or shouting. If you have ever been in the woods when a strong wind blows or after an ice storm you know exactly what the psalmist is saying.
When God’s Spirit blows through a Christian or Church like a strong wind there is always rejoicing, or when the weight of His majesty settles in like ice in the limbs of a Christian or Church rejoicing is sure to follow.
Finally, the psalmist reminds us that our “saying” is done “before the Lord” who is coming to judge the world by His righteousness and all people by His truth. So followers, say on so foreigners may seek the Lord!
In The Love of Christ