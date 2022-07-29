Pasquotank Sheriff
Madalyn Mae Cox, 22, of the 2000 block of McMinn St. 1, Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, was arrested July 19 and charged with assault/engaging in an affray. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northeast North Carolina, including the following counties, Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Gates, Pasquotank and Perquimans. * WHEN...Until midnight EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 901 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Currituck, Elizabeth City, Camden, Elizabeth City State University, Grandy, Ryland, Whitehall Shores, Indiantown, Shiloh, Old Trap, Chapanoke, Corolla, Belvidere, Hobbsville, Pasquotank, Belcross, Spences Corner, Taylors Beach, Lambs Corner and Gregory. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&
Joseph Dwayne Smith, 33, of the 1100 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City, was served a criminal summons July 21 for second-degree trespass.
Otis Barclift, 51, of the 200 block of Creek Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 21 and charged with failure to appear for reckless driving to endanger. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $500 cash bond.
Ryan James Harris, 37, of the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested June 21 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for failing to pay child support. He was confined in lieu of a $500 cash bond.
Bonnie Ann Worthington, 35, of the 600 block of Daniels Road, Corapeake, was arrested July 25 and charged with littering and failure to wear a seat belt. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Camden Sheriff
Dashawn Quamoontae White, 20, of the 100 block of Little Joes Lane, Barco, was arrested July 4 and charged with possession of marijuana. A $5,000 unsecured bond was set.
Vivian Anne Synder, 59, of the 800 block of U.S. Highway 158, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 6 and charged on a fugitive warrant for violating probation. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $15,000 secured bond.
Tyler William Bardill, 20, of the 2000 block of Angora Drive, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested July 9 and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of stolen goods and possession of a stolen firearm. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $40,000 secured bond.
Michael William Mainello, 53, of the 200 block of Keeter Barn Road, South Mills, was arrested July 18 and served with a contempt order. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,912 custody bond.
