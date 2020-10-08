Pacifism and The Christian Soldier

Just when you thought nothing more could happen, BOOM, it just did.
Our President and First Lady have tested positive for COVID19, and now President Trump is hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center.
Expect much exploitation, misinformation, from home and abroad surrounding this turn of events. Already rumors abound with queries to the likes of, “How will this affect the election.”
That is the perfect storm for all hell to break loose. Pray for President Trump and Melania’s rapid return to good health. And, of course, for all who are seriously afflicted with this novel coronavirus.
The 9/11/2001 attacks on the Twin Towers in NYC brought to the forefront the Christian view of war. Complexity arises! Jesus did teach us to “turn the other cheek” and to “put away the sword.”
But he also taught us the just war theory. And that is self-defense, restraint of life-threatening evil, and the punishment of nations and individuals who have committed unjust acts of war against one’s country.
Think Stalin, Mussolini, and Hitler. All were pacifist/fascists dictators. Someone said, “Pacifism is objectively pro-fascist.” I won’t even pretend to understand what that means. Perhaps you do.
Did Jesus teach pacifism? “You have heard that it was said, An eye for an eye, and a tooth for a tooth. But I say to you, Do not resist the evil man [who injures you]; but if anyone strikes you on the right jaw or cheek, turn to him the other one too.
And if anyone wants to sue you and take your undershirt (tunic), let him have your coat also. And if anyone forces you to go one mile, go with him two [miles]. Give to him who keeps on begging from you, and do not turn away from him who would borrow [at interest] from you.” Matthew 5:39-44 AMP.
Remember that Jesus was speaking to individuals (not addressing governments). Therefore, our primary response to evil is to “turn the other cheek.” It does not direct us, though, to be steam-rolled. Sometimes it is appropriate to use self-defense, keeping in mind that it is not fitting to punish others.
Quakers are known for their pacifism; young men refusing to go to war held to their pacifist beliefs. Draft evasion to the Vietnam War reached its peak in the early 1970s with more than 200,000 induction refusals.
Am I a pacifist? Could I stand idly by and watch one murder another? Or allow someone to come into my home to commit assault and battery/loss of life? Not if it was within my power to intervene.
I uphold my belief that pacifism is harmful. An actual pacifist state would eliminate not only the military but law enforcement as well.
Thus, thinking logically, my stance is that Jesus was not teaching pacifism. Indeed, as a Christian nation, we are allowed to oppose the evil that threatens to snuff out entire ethnic groups.
Yes, war is tragic but are we to stand idly by and give the wicked free reign? Jesus wasn’t speaking about out and out war. He talked to a community of people, individuals, not the homicidal person breaking into your home.
The following verses substantiate my belief: “Let every person be loyally subject to the government (civil) authorities. For there is no authority except from God [by His permission, His sanction], and those that exist do so by God’s appointment. Therefore he who resists and sets himself up against the authorities resists what God has appointed and arranged [in divine order]. And those who resist will bring down judgment upon themselves [receiving the penalty due them]. For civil authorities are not a terror to [people of] good conduct, but to [those of] bad behavior. Would you have no dread of him who is in authority? Then do what is right, and you will receive his approval and commendation.” Romans 13:1-3, AMP.
Ephesians 6:10-17 tells us to put on the full armor of God to take a stand against evil. The Christian soldier is to be strong in the Lord, possessing power and strength. One must note that this is not a fleshy strength, but strength found in the Lord.
The theme of the 19th-century hymn “Onward, Christian Soldiers,” was taken in part from 2 Timothy 2:3 KJV, “Thou, therefore, endure hardiness, as a good soldier of Jesus Christ.” Encouraging words indeed for Christians as we face ongoing battles with temptations and the evil forces we face today.
“Like a mighty army moves the church of God; Brothers, we are treading where the saints have trod; We are not divided; all one body we, One in hope and doctrine, One in charity (verse 2). Onward, Christian soldiers, marching as to war, With the cross of Jesus going on before (refrain)!
Integrity and common sense must be on a hiatus, especially in governing settings across our United States. Hold your friends close; hold your family closer. Pray for our government officials and pray for our country as never before; stand up and speak out as a Christian soldier. Love humankind, love God!