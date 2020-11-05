Please help support Edenton Police’s Pack A Patrol Car.
“Pack A Patrol Car” will help provide food for families in need during the holiday season.
“Over the years, these boxes have been given to individual families in need of food, local shelters, food banks, hurricane and fire victims. Members of our police department have also purchased these boxes,” EPD Chief Henry King said.
Remember you can purchase a $5 pre-packaged box with a variety of non-perishable food items. Tell your cashier you are participating in the “Pack A Patrol Car”. These boxes are then collected by the Edenton Police Department and dispersed throughout our community.
“The Edenton Police Department is honored to partner with our local Food Lion supermarket and its customers to help fight hunger needs in our town,” King said.