Aces’ Sydney Spear and Ryan White have been selected as North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s Heart of a Champion award winners.
Both carry very high GPAs, play three sports and represent the Aces, John A Holmes High School, our community and their families with class and integrity.
On top of being a top notch student, Spear competes in tennis, basketball and softball.
“To be an Aces’ athlete, it means that you always try your hardest and give your best effort,” said Spear, a sophomore, class of 2022. “It means you give everything you have whether it is getting the best grades in the class or being the best on the field or court.”
White competes in baseball, football and soccer.
“To be an Aces’ athlete means that you’re representing not only John A Holmes High School, but also the town of Edenton,” he said. “The past four years I have learned that it is an absolute privilege to be able to wear ‘Aces’ across my chest.”
A playmaker, Spear was asked if there was one play – so far – that may forever standout in her mind.
“One play that stands out in my mind is when we played against Perquimans in the second round of the state playoffs I made a deep three-pointer at the buzzer to end the third quarter,” she said. “I remember the crowd was cheering so loud!”
Spear’s favorite class is Math 3 Honors, which is taught by Gwen Hughson.
“Not only is she a great teacher but she also teaches me valuable life lessons,” she said.
Academic and athletic success comes from within.
“It all starts in the classroom; with the time spent at school and at home, on making good grades to even be able to receive that uniform from our dedicated coaching staff,” said White, a senior whose favorite subject to study is science. “It may look like an ordinary jersey to some people, but in reality, that jersey is the definition of hard work, dedication, team work, blood, sweat and tears. I realized that privilege in 2017, when I became part of the winning state championship baseball team.”
White was a member of the Aces’ state championship baseball team.
“School history was made and I will always remember every second of the final games! I then realized the dedication of our community. It felt like a huge family, with all the time and support they had devoted to our winning team. I’ll always wear my ring with humble pride! Our community support goes along with every sporting event at John. A. Holmes, and I believe it will always be that way. To me, that is what it means to be an Aces athlete.”