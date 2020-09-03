Hi everyone.
The Members’ Show is live in the gallery. As usual, this event provides artists an opportunity to “strut their best stuff”.
This year’s show will not disappoint you. I urge you to stop by and see this brilliant display of fine art. The gallery is open each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Our current experience is that only a small number of individuals visit on open days. The small number of patrons, along with our disinfecting routine, makes the gallery as safe as possible for visitors. If you cannot visit in person, we invite you to experience the Members’ Show at our Virtual Online Exhibit at www.perquimansarts.org/currentshow.html.
We hope that you will also cast your vote for the People’s Choice Award on that same page or in person at the gallery.
Congratulations to Angela Burket on winning “Best in Show” with her Acrylic Painting entitled “Seen Better Days”. Individual category winners are listed below.
Nora Crouch, who has a knack for creative ideas, suggests that we have a limited edition reception to support the participating artists. We are considering a safe but fun way to do this after the Governor’s next order around September 11th.
Key elements of this event including social distancing and wearing masks should help us make visitors safe and comfortable. Look for an announcement regarding this in mid-September. We are planning other displays and shows for the fall. Please check the website periodically.
Our building committee continues to design and plan the renovations for our future gallery at 133 N. Church St. As we move closer to making our dream a reality, we will inform our membership. Finally, please encourage friends, relatives and acquaintances to become PAL members.
Join or Renew Now!
2020 Annual Members’ Show
This year’s show consists of 55 entries by 21 artists, and the work is so exciting! All of the work can be seen in the gallery or online.
Christine Henninger, the juror for the show, said that she was impressed with the quality of the work and the talented artists in each category. Congratulations to all of the winners!
Oil & Acrylic
1st place Seen Better Days by Angela Burket
2nd place The Lookout by Wanda Putz
3rd place . . . And the Cotton is High by Annemarie Pomp
Watercolor
1st place Purple Magic by Angela Burket
2nd place Cotton Field & Barn by Dennis Lighthart
3rd place Calm is in the Air by Tina Fielder
Mixed Media
1st place Southwest Scenario by Margi Wynn
2nd place Wind Song by Nora Crouch
3rd place Swamp Friend by Kris Johnson
Drawing & Pastel
1st place The Watcher by Wanda Putz
2nd place Outer Banks Beach Series #6 by Francine Jones
3rd place Last Light by Nora Crouch
Photography
1st place Reflections by Tom Brennan
2nd place Velvet’s Swamp Iris by Ed Sanford
3rd place A Long Day by Anna Robertson
Pottery & Glass
1st place Grasses Vase by Daphne Marshall
2nd place Springtime by Dorothy Ansell
3rd place Liberty by Bruce Behrend
Wood
1st place Bandsaw Box by Douglas Ashton
2nd place Flight by Annemarie Pomp
3rd place Dragonfly Princess by Jim Day
Metals
1st place Larimer Ocean Ring by Bettie Lowe
2nd place My Little Teapot by Annemarie Pomp
Fiber
1st place All Natural by Trudy Riggens
2nd place Time to Plant by Trudy Riggens
3rd place Break Away by Anna Robertson
Classes & Workshops
Watercolor in Three Easy Steps with Carolyn Zbavitel Friday, February 12, 9 to 4
This workshop will focus on a three-step process of painting in watercolor. Painting techniques will encourage bold, loose paintings.
Subjects may include land, marine or streetscapes. The instructor will paint one demo in the morning. Artists will then try the same techniques on their own.
After lunch, the instructor will paint an afternoon demo, which the students will also have time to paint. Demos will be one hour or less to allow plenty of time to practice and do the painting on your own. Carolyn will assist individually as needed and will discuss simplifying form, values and color to achieve your vision in watercolor.
Some experience is recommended, $80 for PAL members; $120 for non-members. Fee includes lunch. To register online, visit www.perquimansarts.org/workshops.html.
People at Work and Play with Graham Berry — April 20 — 23, 2021
Learn to paint single figures or groups in this exciting 4-day workshop. There are only a few spaces left, so register soon at www.perquimansarts.org/workshops.html.
Exploring Watercolor Painting with JJ Jiang — May 4 — 6, 2022
This three-day watercolor painting workshop is designed to grow artists’ confidence, competence and comfort level with the medium of watercolor. We will use photographs as references and explore different subjects each day.
Though painting different subjects each day, instruction will focus on drawing, composition, and specific watercolor techniques including dry-on-dry and wet-on-wet. JJ will give both quick as well as step-by-step demos with clear instruction, along with personal guidance according to the need of each participant.
At the end of each day JJ will provide a critique and question/answer session. JJ will provide the reference photos for the workshop. Register online at www.perquimansarts.org/workshops.html or call the gallery at 252-426-3041.