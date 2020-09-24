The year 2020 continues to be challenging with the pandemic and resulting downturn in the economy. Perquimans County High School and Hertford Grammar School recently found that there was a shortage of art supplies for their students to use for remote learning.
It is difficult to offer “hands on learning” without the necessary materials to enable students to learn a creative discipline such as art. Because of past support, teachers from the schools asked if the Perquimans Arts League (PAL) could lend any help.
Candidly, PAL finds itself “budget challenged” because of mandated gallery closures and cancellation of major fundraisers. PAL’s president, Ed Sanford, felt that “helping our schools is a mission-critical reason for our existence”.
Accordingly, Sanford put out an E-blast to the PAL membership and friends requesting donations to purchase art supplies for the two schools. Within 24 hours, PAL’s membership and friends donated the $600 necessary to help the students.
“I didn’t know what to expect when I made the request. Within the first hour, donations came in. By the next day, we had the required amount,” Sanford said.
PAL wants the entire community to know about this accomplishment. In addition, PAL thanks everyone for stepping up to this challenge.
PAL’s goal is to be an important part of the community and a key player as Hertford revitalizes its infrastructure. On the horizon is PAL’s aspirational goal of moving into its new gallery and headquarters at 133 N. Church St.
“We are seeing a pathway to our renovations and hope to make an announcement in the not too distant future”, said Sanford. In the meantime, PAL has a continuing need for community support.
A good way of helping is to join “PAL Nation” by becoming a member.