An upcoming exhibit of the Perquimans Arts League makes athletic seniors the focus of a new photo essay.
Till mid-June, active senior citizens can have their photographs taken and entered in the league’s new gallery titled, “Albemarle Senior Athletes.”
The exhibit will feature original photography of seniors from area counties who are competing in the 2021 Albemarle Senior Games. The photos will reflect the region’s demographic of active seniors and highlight those who still enjoy pushing themselves physically.
PAL president Ed Sanford said the league is proud to serve as a hub for local artists and as an affordable venue for the public.
Sanford said the idea for the essay resulted from an Oct. 24, 2020, local news story titled, “Cook breaks two athletic records at NC games.”
Soon after, the news story’s writer Kesha Williams suggested that athletic seniors deserved more than a news story. They also should be featured in a photo essay, Williams told Sanford. Members of the PAL board agreed.
“Having a show that reflects the people who live here and in surrounding counties is an important area of interest,” Sanford said. “A photo essay of vibrant seniors will interest the general population of the Albemarle region.”
Williams is working with the Albemarle Commission’s Area Agency on Aging to arrange appointments to photograph senior athletes.
Ashley Lamb, who is an program specialist for the agency, said the Albemarle Senior Games usually attract more than 400 participants from Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Gates, Hyde, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Tyrrell and Washington counties. This year’s number of participants is lower. This year’s virtual competition doesn’t offer participants the opportunity to gather in one setting for the competitions.
To request a photo appointment for the photo essay, call Harbor Images at 252-331-7718 or send an email to harborimages@gmail.com.
The Perquimans Arts League gallery is at 109 N. Church St. in Hertford and hours are weekdays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and closed weekends. Admission is free.