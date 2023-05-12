perq middle classroom

Sixth-graders attend a socially distanced math class at Perquimans Middle School, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

Pandemic learning loss in North Carolina translates to an estimated loss in lifetime earnings for students of more than $24 billion, according to research from Harvard and Stanford universities.

Updated data from the Education Recovery Scorecard, a collaborative research effort by Harvard’s Center for Education Policy Research and the Educational Opportunity Project at Stanford, highlight learning loss in 40 states between 2019 and 2022 and how it’s expected to impact lifetime earnings for students.