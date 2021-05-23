Q My friends keep making me feel bad about how little money I make at my job. I’ve been working at a law firm for the past seven months as a paralegal assistant. My job is extremely demanding, but it’s the perfect opportunity for me, seeing as I plan on being an entertainment lawyer. When I vent to my friends or say simple things about how I wish I made more money, they always tell me that I need to quit. I know that I could be making more, but I am mostly here for the experience and the opportunity. I don’t appreciate them making me feel bad about the choice that I made. None of them get it, and they keep shaming me. Should I stop complaining about my job to them? It sucks not having anyone to vent to. — Paralegal
A Yes, stop venting to people who don’t see your vision. These friends are not good for that job. It is true that the role of a paralegal is extremely demanding and usually low-paying, but it can directly lead to higher-paid work. Keep your vision clear in your sight and map out the plan for your future. Literally write down the steps you need to take to get to where you are headed, which includes law school, internships and more. Seek out people who work in the field as mentors and friends. It’s not that you need to drop your friend group. You just need to expand the group to include people who understand your vision and can support it.
Raises don’t usually come after six months, so bide your time. Do your best, and after a year and proof of a job well done, you can ask for a bump in salary.
Q My fiance has completely unrealistic expectations about getting our first place together. He has lived in New York City his entire life, and he wants to stay there. He works in retail, so I know that New York is completely unaffordable for us. I suggested that we move to Atlanta because I know that our money could go further there. He refuses to listen to me and swears that we could live a good life in New York with the money he makes now. I’m not comfortable with the idea of moving there and struggling financially. What do I do? — Realistic
A Map out a plan together for your future. Include dollars and cents in your vision. When do you plan to get married? What does each of your jobs pay? What is the earning potential for each of you in one year, five years, 10 years? Do you want to have children? When? How do you plan to educate your children, public or private? Do you intend to rent or own your home?
Keep going through life questions and talk about it all. Your answers will help inform what you value and whether you share the same or similar goals and dreams. This should help you figure out if you want to be together, and where you want to live.
Non-Black co-worker appropriates culture
Q I have a non-Black co-worker who appears to draw his whole identity and personality from Black culture. He is constantly speaking in AAVE (African American vernacular English), listens to Black music only, and I’ve even caught him casually using a few slurs when he’s speaking to non-Black friends. He doesn’t really have any Black friends from what I can see. I’m offended by the fact that he’s adopted parts of Black culture that perpetuate negative stereotypes. Everything about the way he carries himself and acts around other people is racist. How should I address this situation? — Cultural Appropriation
A If you think that your co-worker will listen, develop a rapport with him. If your goal is to get him to see how his behavior may be offensive to black people, you must first gain his trust so that he can listen to you. Then, when he makes a statement or uses a turn of phrase that you consider racist, ask him why he chose to say that. Tell him that his words are offensive, and back up your comment with a clear explanation of why.
Do not get caught up emotionally in this communication. You need to stay calm in order to get your point across. Make sure you are in a moment when you feel that you can stay composed. Be as descriptive as you can to illustrate to him how and when and why he has been inappropriate. Ask him to stop. If he refuses, keep your distance from him. You may also want to report his actions — in detail — to human resources.
Q My girlfriend feels stuck at her current job. She has an impressive resume, and I know she’s overqualified for the job she has now. Anyone would want hire someone like her. She doesn’t want to be without income, but I see how miserable this job is making her. I don’t know how to get her to take a leap of faith. How do I encourage her to start the journey of at least searching for a different job? — Leap of Faith
A Your encouragement is wonderful, and you may be able to channel it to make it more useful. Ask your girlfriend what she would want to do if she could do anything. Help her to dream about her future. Then ask her if you can help her to make one of her dreams come true. If she can take her focus off of the negatives of her situation and put more emphasis on her future, it may help her to be happier. What can she do in this job that will help her to fulfill her dreams? What might the next job be that would get her closer to her goals? She should apply for that. The more specifically she thinks about her future, the more likely she will drum up the courage to take the next steps.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.