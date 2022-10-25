SOUTH MILLS —Dismal Swamp State Park “came alive” Saturday as about 2,000 people attended the park’s 8th annual Dismal Day.
“It’s amazing,” said Park Superintendent Adam Carver. “I kind of feel like our park came alive. It feels really good.”
Carver was especially excited because the park last hosted Dismal Day in 2019— prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. The park also closed for about a year while scheduled maintenance was performed to the drawbridge that spans the Dismal Swamp Canal. The bridge, which provides access to the park, was removed and transported offsite to have the repairs made.
Saturday’s sunny, mild temperatures also made for a great day for the park to come alive.
“It’s a beautiful day,” Carver said.
Sarah Hill, director of the Dismal Swamp Canal Welcome Center, echoed Carver’s comments regarding the pleasant weather. Hill said on Monday that attendance for Dismal Day was around 2,000.
Among the attendees were Jennifer and Norris Raby, who were with their children and one of their children’s friends.
“It’s awesome out here,” Jennifer said.
“We try to do this kind of stuff as much as we can,” Norris Raby added.
The family was speaking at a booth sponsored by Currituck County-based OBX Lizard Land, which featured Lizard Land owner Paul DiDario showing off a large Colombian red rail boa constrictor. The massive snake was popular not only for the children, but adults, too. Many laughed nervously while petting the giant reptile.
At another booth, fiber artist Jackie Muller sat spinning the fur of a live Angora rabbit that was plopped in her lap. Muller said she owns four Angoro rabbits who each need to have their excess fur removed about every three months. She was plucking the fur and feeding it to her spinner, which was powered by her right foot. Muller was joined by spinning colleague Martha Ann and together they were representing the group Elizabeth City Fiber Arts.
Another popular attraction was retired educator Tim Aydlett’s presentation on the Great Dismal Swamp’s history with the illicit production of moonshine. As part of his presentation, Aydlett held up a poster that showed a moonshine recipe that would yield as much as 48 gallons. The ingredients included 75 pounds of corn meal, 300 pounds of sugar, 1 pound of yeast, 15 pounds of bran and 300 gallons of water.
Aydlett made his presentations at the mock moonshine still located about a quarter of a mile north on the Canal Trail from the park’s main building.
Dismal Day kicked off at 10 a.m. and concluded around 2 p.m. Saturday. Attendees browsed more than a dozen vendor booths who were selling food and baked goods, jewelry and other items.
Additional booths featured crafts demonstrations, wildlife displays and provided information about area services.
Other residents explored parts of the canal by taking advantage of the park’s free kayak rentals. As a bonus for visitors, the Canadian schooner Huron Jewell was moored at the canal’s public pier. The crew invited guests aboard for a tour of the U.S. flagged vessel.
The Huron Jewell, which is based in Drummond, Michigan, was transiting the canal southward on a round-trip sail to Florida. Hill said Saturday that the crew agreed to stay the weekend to allow guests to tour the vessel on Saturday.
Dismal Swamp State Park is located in South Mills and is open daily. To access the park, turn off U.S. Highway 17 into the main entrance of the Dismal Swamp Canal Welcome Center.