TV news and social media are full of examples of people stepping up to do the right thing in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
Many are doing the right thing by patronizing small businesses, leaving big tips for struggling restaurant workers who’ve had their hours cut. Others are donating their time and money to help medical workers get the vital supplies and equipment they need to do their jobs helping the rest of us survive. Still others are simply checking on elderly neighbors isolated in their homes, ensuring they’re OK. This is America at its best, doing the right things during a crisis to help others stay safe and feel less alone and afraid.
There obviously have also been examples of people doing the wrong thing: hoarders raiding store shelves of every loaf of bread, every roll of toilet paper, and every last cleaning product; businesses and individuals gouging customers trying to buy those same items; immature teenagers coughing on food, thinking putting others’ health at risk is a joke; and people spurning good social distancing practices, jeopardizing not only their own health but everyone’s around them. These are examples of us at our worst.
Our own City Council joined the ranks of America at its worst last week, voting to use taxpayers’ hard-earned money to increase its own pay by $500 a month in next year’s city budget.
While most of their constituents were busy with the everyday struggle of making ends meet — made more difficult now by the coronavirus-induced economic shutdown — Johnnie Walton, Michael Brooks, Darius Horton and Gabriel Adkins decided last Monday night was the time to hike their pay to $14,274 — an eye-popping 73 percent.
To their credit, two councilors — Jeannie Young and Billy Caudle — not only voted against the raise, they vociferously opposed it. Two other councilors who previously said they opposed the raise — Kem Spence and Chris Ruffieux — either weren’t at the meeting or not there when the vote was taken.
The four councilors’ selfish decision to make themselves the highest-paid governing body in North Carolina for a city Elizabeth City’s size wasn’t exactly a surprise. All four had said they supported the hefty pay raise at a previous meeting. What was a bit of a surprise was that they chose to do it now, acting like toilet-paper hoarders just as the national economic crisis is hammering Elizabeth City.
If these were any other people, we’d print their phone numbers, email addresses and social media contacts and ask you to contact them and urge them to change their minds. But we don’t believe that would be an effective use of your time. Besides voting for the raise, the four councilors also voted to prohibit bringing the raise back up for discussion for six months — a maneuver designed to prevent other councilors opposed to the raise from trying to overturn it. So it’s clear these four councilors aren’t interested in anything you have to say.
There really is only one person who can stop this travesty: Mayor Bettie Parker. It’s unclear what her real position is on the pay raise. At a finance committee meeting several weeks ago, she joined the four councilors who support the raise in voting to move it forward to the full council for discussion. But that’s been her only public decision on the proposal, which also raises her own pay by $500 a month.
We’d like to believe Parker will do the right thing here. We’d like to believe that, unlike Walton, Horton, Brooks and Adkins, she has a vision for the city that doesn’t start and end with what’s best for her. And as the city’s first female mayor, we’d like to believe she wants to leave a legacy that spotlights how many jobs were created during her tenure, not her decision to jack up her own salary by $6,000 a year while so many jobs were being lost.
We urge citizens to call Parker at 252- 333-0202 and express both their frustration and outrage about this pay raise. Tell her that when council votes in a few months on removing this egregious pay raise from next year’s city budget, and the vote is 4-4, she needs to stand with regular citizens and vote yes.