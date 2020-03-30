Remember the line from the song, “High Hopes”: ”We have “High hopes, we have high apple pie in the sky hopes...”?
It has become obvious that we had way more ”high hopes” for Elizabeth City Mayor Bettie Parker than we should have.
The majority of the city council that she took control of has emerged as a loud, angry, intimidating group, and at its last meeting demonstrated they are only interested in lining their own pockets.
And Parker’s silence showed approval. Unlike two of her councilors, she provided no leadership or voice of reason.
Unfortunately, this behavior not only hurts our reputation as a city across the state but the four councilors who are most guilty of these behaviors are one of the main reasons we have a difficult time bringing our white and black communities together.
Because of the televised meetings these men represent the black community to the white community. Is it any wonder that the new Elizabeth City State University chancellor is having difficulty making the university more a part of the community? Educated people, regardless of race, don’t want to spend their days listening or even paying attention to this type of diatribe.
In summary we’d say this to Mayor Parker:
When you continue to allow our city government to lose city and statewide respect, you fail.
When you can help councilors understand their role but remain silent, you fail.
When you don’t weigh in with reasonable comments, you fail.
When you don’t say a word about a pay raise in the middle of a pandemic, you fail.
We had faith in you, but you become the weak link when you are not able or willing to help councilors understand how their erratic behavior negatively affects our city.
This legacy for you, Mayor Parker, saddens us and boo hoo for Elizabeth City!
Joe and Carolyn Peel
Elizabeth City
Editor’s note: Joe Peel is a former mayor of Elizabeth City.