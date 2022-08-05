Parksville A.M.E. Zion Church will host its revival services Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. nightly. Bishop Thomas E. Lee of Greater Wynns Grove will be the speaker Thursday. The Rev. Miracle Parker of Mary Holley Grove and Center Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church will be the speaker on Friday.
EC Aglow
Amber Meads will be the speaker for the meeting of Elizabeth City Aglow Lighthouse at St. Phillips Chapel, at the corner of Church and McMorrine streets, Saturday, Aug. 13, at 10 a.m.
First Baptist
Cooperative Baptist Missionaries Ralph and Tammy Stocks will visit First Baptist Church of Elizabeth City on Sunday, Aug. 14, at 11 a.m. The Stocks, who have served for 22 years in Romania and Hungary, are now working with Project Ruth, which sends food supplies to Ukrainian refugees. A luncheon will follow in the church’s social hall.
New Hope UMC
New Hope United Methodist Church at 2098 New Hope Road will host Southern gospel singer Chris Gibbs Sunday, Aug. 14, at 6 p.m. Light Refreshments and fellowship will follow.
Greater Anointing
Greater Anointing Ministries will host a Regional Revival under a tent on the campus of Faith and Victory Christian Church at 1046½ Horseshoe Road in Elizabeth City, Tuesday through Thursday, Aug. 16-18, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. nightly. To help defray the revival’s expenses, other churches that would like to participate can contact Deaconess Phyllis Bond at 339-6840. Churches can also donate at CashApp GA: $GAMinistries or mail a donation to P.O. Box 1173, Elizabeth City, NC 27906, or call the Rev. Jackie White at 252-619-2305.
First Christian
The Worship Committee at First Christian Church in Elizabeth City will host Senior Citizen’s Day at 800 Beech Street on Sunday, Aug. 21, at 11 a.m. The Rev. Trish Harris will preside. All seniors are invited to the event, which will include a light lunch and social immediately after the service.