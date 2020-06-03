It was recently reported that more than 100,000 are dead from the coronavirus in our country and almost two million are sickened. We have catastrophic damage to our economy, hunger in our families, and desperation among the working poor. And the biggest single reason is incompetence at the highest levels.
Congress passed a relief bill that was supposed to help small businesses, but instead benefited rich companies and left small businesses with nothing.
We have had five inspectors general removed because they pursued accountability, exposing government corruption and incompetence, and speaking truth to power. The inspector general at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services was replaced because she confirmed the truth: That hospitals do not have enough personal protection equipment like gloves, masks and gowns. Truth and honesty have no place in the Trump administration.
We are so divided between the “left” and “right” that we cannot function. There are more than 200 bills passed by the House sitting on the desk of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, waiting for action. Why? Because McConnell is so focused pleasing our fake president that he has stopped governmental operations. We see career politicians operating as though it is undemocratic to reach across the aisle to pass legislation for the good of the country.
Under our “leader” we have become a sick society operating on hate and division, on right and left, instead of ideas, cooperation and solutions. We can resolve to work on our problems by dealing with the root causes, but we must stop seeing everyone through a single lens and recognize that we are not, in fact, all created equal.
Some of us have more ability than others. Some of us are physically and mentally stronger than others. Some were fortunate enough to inherit great wealth, and some inherited great power. The question is: what have the fortunate done to assist the less fortunate? To make our country stronger, not to just increase the personal wealth or power of those already rich or powerful?
We call ourselves a Christian country, but we are not acting like Christians. We accept outrageous, and illegal activity to support a president that the whole world knows is morally corrupt, incompetent and mendacious. We allow our “leaders” to profit from decisions that leave the costs of government unfairly on the backs of the working poor.
Can we not think about what is best for the country, instead of what benefits the party or the person? Can we talk about ideas and ideals? About a candidate’s values and capabilities? About our own expectations and the values that sustain them?
If we know that a candidate for any office has consistently acted in a disgraceful manner, it is our duty as citizens to speak up and to speak out. We cannot morally defend the indefensible: We cannot excuse deplorable behavior simply because the actor is in our party. It is not a right or left issue: it is an issue of support for the values of our country — humaneness and compassion, fair treatment and equal opportunity. In short, democracy.
If people are hungry or homeless, we should be addressing the causes of hunger and homelessness, taking action to provide relief to suffering families, rather than taking the view that it is their own fault and that we should not provide assistance.
We see truth, reason and expert knowledge get pushed aside by party-line fealty and denial of fact. Fact gets obscured by accusations of “fake news.” Loud, feigned outrage is the language of the day, as though screaming louder somehow makes the obfuscation more believable.
Elected representatives are not voting their conscience or supporting accountability, but acting in fear under threat of loss of party support. It’s a perversion of our democracy and it can only be stopped by citizens of both parties standing up and being heard, speaking truth to power and telling our elected representatives that enough is enough.
Can’t we get back to being “one nation, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all?”
Martha Johnson is a resident of Elizabeth City.