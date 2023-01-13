College of The Albemarle’s Board of Trustees’ Finance Committee will meet Tuesday at 9 a.m. The Policy, Planning and Student Success Committee will meet Wednesday at 4 p.m. The Buildings and Grounds Committee will meet Thursday at 9 a.m. All meetings will be in the president’s boardroom in Building A.

The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners’ Finance Committee will meet in the Public Safety Building’s Training Room Tuesday at 4 p.m. The board’s Appointments Committee will meet afterward. The board’s regular meeting will be in Courtroom C of the courthouse at 6 p.m.