Pasquotank Sheriff
Nicholas Linwood Bundy, 42, of the 100 block of Aaron Drive, Shawboro, was arrested Sept. 1 and charged with interfering with an electronic monitoring device. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,500 secured bond.
Machala Demi Wade, 24, of the 400 block of Two Mile Desert Road, Hertford, was arrested Sept. 1 and charged with two counts of civil contempt of court for failure to pay child support. She was confined to Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $360 cash bond.
Troyce Matthew Stone, 23, of the 100 block of Joys Creek Road, South Mills, was arrested Sept. 2 and served grand jury indictments for possession of a stolen firearm and felony possession of schedule II of a controlled substance. He was remanded back to Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $25,000 secured bond.
Brycen Dail Crank, 23, of the 100 block of Rosewood Ave., Elizabeth City, was cited Sept. 4 for possession of less than 1½ ounces of schedule VI of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding.
Jamar Andre Wilson, 40, of the 1500 block of Millpond Road, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons Sept. 6 for communicating threats.
Richard Thomas Idec Jr., 50, of the 700 block of N.C. Highway 343, Camden, was arrested Sept. 6 and charged with passing a worthless check.
Thomas Jefferson Davis, 43, of the 1400 block of Nixonton Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 6 and charged with civil contempt of court for failure to pay child support. He was released after paying a $200 cash bond.
Lorenzo Santiago Cedeno Jr., 20, of the 100 block of Taylors Court, Shiloh, was arrested Sept. 7 and served true bills of indictment for breaking and entering and larceny. He was released back into the custody of the N.C. Department of Public Safety.
Christopher Auston Paris, 27, of the 1600 block of Morgans Corner Road, 13, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 9 and charged with assault on a government official/employee. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Crystal Renee Jones, 31, of the 700 block of Okisko Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 15 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for a charge of driving while license revoked and driving with an expired registration. A $10,000 secured bond was set.
Kayla Cristen Johnson, 21, of the 100 block of Lisas Way, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 15 and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Camden Sheriff
Rose Williams Winslow, 71, of the 100 block of Glen Drive, Camden, was arrested Sept. 11 and charged with simple assault. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Jalen Dupree Ferebee, 29, of the 200 block of Old Oak Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 11 and charged with felony possession of cocaine. A $2,500 secured bond was set.
Harmony Jolene Phelps, 32, of the 400 block of Old Swamp Road, South Mills, was arrested Sept. 11 and charged on a Currituck County warrant for failure to appear in court as required. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $10,000 secured bond.
Thomas Earl Baker, 34, of the 1000 block of Valmire Drive, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested Sept. 10 and charged with injury to real property. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.