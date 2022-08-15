Pasquotank Sheriff
Deputies investigated a death reported Aug. 1 in the 700 block of U.S. Highway 158, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.L. Smith.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Deputies investigated a death reported Aug. 1 in the 700 block of U.S. Highway 158, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.L. Smith.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property (Ford F-250 truck) was reported Aug. 1 in the 1300 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.T. Harris.
Identity theft by victim having bank account opened in her name was reported Aug. 3 in the 100 block of Troy Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.N. Butler.
Simple assault by offender assaulting daughter was reported Aug. 3 in the 100 block of Ivy Trace, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.S. Grigorian.
Burglary/breaking & entering by suspect stealing four-wheeler was reported Aug. 4 in the 300 block of Old Lebanon Trail, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.R. Andrews.
Felony larceny of a riding mower valued at $9,000 was reported Aug. 4 in the 1800 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.A. Cartwright.
Elizabeth City Police
Larceny of a wallet was reported July 18 in the 1400 block of Warden Street. Investigating officer: W.W. Mitchell.
Lost property (a Glock 23 handgun which was recovered) was reported July 18 in the 1400 block of River Road. Investigating officer: W.L. Parr.
Larceny of a gas can (valued at $30) was reported July 18 in the 1400 block of River Road. Investigating officer: R.S. Mateo.
Motor vehicle theft (Pontiac G6 GT valued at $3,000) was reported July 18 in the 1400 block of River Road. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
Passing counterfeit currency at grocery store was reported July 18 in the 680 block of S. Hughes Boulevard. Investigating officer: S.M. Wright.
Found property (a recovered Honda Accord) was reported July 18 in the 800 block of Gregory Street. Investigating officer: B.J. Morgan.
Camden Sheriff
A verbal disturbance was reported Aug. 8 in the 100 block of Bunker Hill Road, South Mills.
Assault on a female was reported Aug. 8 in the 100 block of Azalea Drive, Camden.
Possession of stolen property was reported Aug. 9 in the 100 block of North River Road/US Highway 158, Camden.
Deputies picked up dogs Aug. 10 in the 200 block of Sailboat Road, Shiloh.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.