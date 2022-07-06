The Pasquotank County Department of Social Services Board will meet in the conference room at the county DSS agency Monday at 9 a.m. Come to the front desk and announce you’re there for the meeting.

The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners will meet for a closed session to discuss personnel in Courtroom C of the courthouse Monday at 1 p.m. The board’s Finance Committee will meet at 4 p.m. and the board’s regular meeting will be at 6 p.m.

The Currituck Board of Commissioners will meet in the boardroom of the Historic Courthouse Monday, July 18, at 6 p.m.

The Pasquotank County Board of Elections will meet Tuesday, July 19 at 3 p.m.