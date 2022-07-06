...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values of around 105.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Virginia and northeast North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
The Pasquotank County Department of Social Services Board will meet in the conference room at the county DSS agency Monday at 9 a.m. Come to the front desk and announce you’re there for the meeting.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners will meet for a closed session to discuss personnel in Courtroom C of the courthouse Monday at 1 p.m. The board’s Finance Committee will meet at 4 p.m. and the board’s regular meeting will be at 6 p.m.
The Currituck Board of Commissioners will meet in the boardroom of the Historic Courthouse Monday, July 18, at 6 p.m.
The Pasquotank County Board of Elections will meet Tuesday, July 19 at 3 p.m.