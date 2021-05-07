State Rep. Howard Hunter says law enforcement body camera footage needs to be released days, not weeks, after it is recorded.
To make sure that happens, the Hertford County Democrat is sponsoring legislation to change a 2016 law that doesn’t consider law enforcement video a public record and requires a court order for it to be released.
Hunter’s House Bill 698 would require law enforcement body camera footage to be released 48 hours after it is recorded.
The Pasquotank County Board of Commissioners also wants to see law enforcement video released quicker. On Thursday, commissioners unanimously supported a resolution urging the General Assembly to change the 2016 law to allow a more timely release of body camera footage.
The moves come following the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr by Pasquotank sheriff’s deputies on April 21. Brown was shot and killed by county sheriff’s deputies as they executed a drug-related search warrant at Brown’s home at 421 Perry Street.
House Bill 698 was filed six days after Brown’s death and if enacted would require on request the release of body-worn and dashboard camera recordings 48 hours after they were recorded.
Superior Court Judge Jeff Foster has ordered that parts of the body camera footage in Brown’s shooting death can be released to his family but he denied a request by a group of media companies seeking a public release of all the video.
House Bill 698, however, would allow local law enforcement or a local district attorney to petition the court to restrict the release of video for a “specified period of time.”
Hunter said not allowing for a timely release of law enforcement body camera footage “sows public distrust.”
“The public is just not trusting,” Hunter said. “If I was a family member, I would want it released, too. I would like at least to see the entire video myself.”
County Manager Sparty Hammett noted that Sheriff Tommy Wooten supported releasing the body camera footage of Brown’s fatal shooting to Brown’s family and to the public early in the investigation.
Hammett called the current statute an “onerous” law that does not allow local law enforcement agencies to release video in a timely manner to ensure transparency to the public. He said the county wants to be a catalyst for changing the law.
“The national spotlight has been negatively focused on our community with the claim that the sheriff’s office is not being transparent,” Hammett said. “The North Carolina body camera law is the roadblock that prevents transparency.”
The current law is also forcing the county and the city to spend a “tremendous amount” of taxpayer money for the significant law enforcement presence that is needed to maintain public safety, Hammett said. Law enforcement from as far as Raleigh has provided public safety assistance to the city and county because of nightly protests over the body camera footage in Brown’s death not being released.
“The financial impact of the law is overwhelming, especially in smaller rural counties,” Hammett said.
State Sen. Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan, said he believes that the current law is working as intended and doesn’t need to be changed.
Steinburg supports showing the video to Brown’s family. But he is concerned if body camera footage is released to the public, in the Brown case or in any case, that it could affect any potential legal proceedings.
“It could taint a jury pool, no question,” Steinburg said. “The reasoning behind this (current law) is that we would not have tainted juries.”