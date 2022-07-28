Pasquotank Sheriff
Jamonty Du-Pree Hyder, 26, of the 800 block of Robinson St., Elizabeth City, was arrested July 1 and charged with failure to appear in court for a charge of possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of up to half an ounce of marijuana. He was released after posting a $438 cash bond.
Allan Wayne Blamire, 45, of the 3000 block of Crystal Lake Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 2 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
Gary Mitchell Michael Jr., 41, of the 1100 block of Northside Road, 23, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 2 and charged with failure to appear in court for a charge of simple possession of schedule IV of a controlled substance. He was release after posting a $6,000 secured bond.
Isaiah Knight, 26, of the 810 W. Grubb St., Elizabeth City, was arrested July 3 and charged with possession of schedule II of a controlled substance and selling/delivering schedule II of a controlled substance. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $10,000 secured bond.
Stacey Jennette Meiggs, 53, of the 300 block of Kimberly Court, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 8 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for driving while license revoked and failure to appear in court as required for driving with expired registration. She was released after posting a $400 secured bond.
Paul Robin Jordan, 54, of the 200 block of Bethany Church Road, Belvidere, was arrested July 11 and charged with civil contempt of court for failure to pay child support. He was released after posting a $400 cash bond.
Marie Irene Hunter, 70, of the 700 block of Airship Drive, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons July 11 for a leash law violation.
Donnie Maurice Douglas, 46, of the 1400 block of Hoffler St., Elizabeth City, was arrested July 14 and charged with communicating threats and violating a domestic violence protective order. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
Amos Dekendric Parker, 35, of the 100 block of Pritchard St., Elizabeth City, was arrested July 14 and served grand jury indictments for two counts of injury to real property. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Peter Paul Fraioli, 31, of the 700 block of Willow Bend Drive, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested July 15 and charged with civil contempt of court for failure to pay child support. He was released after posting a $500 cash bond.
Jaquay McKay Hassell, 21, of the 1400 block of River Road, Lot 122, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 16 and charged with larceny by employee and failure to appear in court as required for possession of up to half an ounce of marijuana. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Brook Taylor Marquette, 29, of the 1100 block of Florida Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 16 and charged with driving while license revoked and speeding. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Lisa Marie Bourassa, 48, of the 400 block of Chisolm Drive, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested July 18 and charged failure to appear in court as required for failing to wear a seat belt and driving while license revoked. She was released after posting a $500 secured bond.
Herman David Massalo, 35, of the 100 block of Wynne Fork Court, Hertford, was issued a criminal summons July 19 for failure to return rental property.
Brandon Burton Boggess, 26, of the 800 block of Halls Creek Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 19 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
James Allen Webb, 31, of the 1200 block of Glendale Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested July 20 and charged with assault on a female, communicating threats, second degree trespass, and interfering with emergency communications. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence hold. A $1,000 unsecured bond was also set.
Joseph Dwayne Smith, 33, of the 1100 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City, was served a criminal summons July 21 for second-degree trespass.
Otis Barclift, 51, of the 200 block of Creek Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 21 and charged with failure to appear for reckless driving to endanger. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $500 cash bond.
Ryan James Harris, 37, of the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested June 21 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for failing to pay child support. He was confined in lieu of a $500 cash bond.
Bonnie Ann Worthington, 35, of the 600 block of Daniels Road, Corapeake, was arrested July 25 and charged with littering and failure to wear a seat belt. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.