Pasquotank Sheriff
Corie Eugene Berry, 33, of the 100 block of Jerry Lane, Windsor, was arrested June 21 and served grand jury indictments for violating a domestic protective order and habitually violating domestic violence orders. A $15,000 secured bond was set.
William Vernon Harford Jr., 33, of the 100 block of Teal Trace, Elizabeth City, was arrested June 22 and served a true bill of indictment for death by vehicle and felony death by vehicle. A $700,000 secured bond was set and he continued to be confined at Albemarle District Jail.
William Barron Norman, 26, of the 400 block of Tatem Lane, Elizabeth City, was arrested June 1 and charged with three counts of failure to appear in court as required for driving while license revoked, failure to appear in court for speeding and reckless driving to endanger. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $4,750 secured bond.
Bobby Anthony Lamb, 38, of the 300 block of Wood St., Thomasville, was cited June 22 for violating a county ordinance.
Elaine Alexandra McLean, 42, of the 100 block of Chancey Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested June 23 and served a true bill of indictment for assault with a deadly weapon causing serious injury. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $10,000 secured bond.
Timothy Kevin Brown Jr., 43, of the 1100 block of Folley Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested June 24 and charged with civil contempt of court for failure to pay child support. He was released after posting a $500 cash bond.
Drequan Tyell Britt, 24, of the 700 block of Richardson St., Elizabeth City, was arrested June 27 and charged with civil contempt of court for failure to pay child support. He was released after posting a $300 cash bond.
Bianca Tori Robinson, 28, of the 600 block of Bunnells Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested June 29 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for driving while license revoked. She was released after posting a $2,000 secured bond.
Wesley Scott Burkett, 45, of the 100 block of Marshall Grandy Lane, Poplar Branch, was arrested June 28 and charged with possession of heroin, driving while impaired and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Amy Morgan Hassell, 48, of the 600 block of Old Hertford Highway, Elizabeth City, was arrested June 28 and charged with two counts of simple assault, injury to personal property, cyberstalking and second-degree trespass. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence order hold a $2,000 secured bond.
Ronald T. Baxter, 32, of the 400 block of New Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested June 30 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for driving while license revoked. He was released after posting a $500 secured bond.
Kelly Helena Judge, 38, of the 1000 block of Commissary Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested June 29 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for driving while license revoked and driving with an expired license. She was released after posting a $15,000 secured bond.
Kristopher Ashley Short, 46, of the 1200 block of Four Forks Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested June 27 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was released on a $396 cash bond.
Currituck Sheriff
Taryn Elizabeth Crouse, 29, of the 100 block of Baxter Grove, Moyock, was arrested June 13 and served a warrant for arrest for communicating threats. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Angelo Jude Dieck, 62, of the 600 block of Poplar Branch Road, Grandy, was issued a criminal summons June 13 for simple assault.
Logan Woodrow Belcher, 38, of the 100 block of Admiralty Court, Grandy, was issued a criminal summons June 14 for simple assault.
Teresa Elizabeth Denham, 41, of the 300 block of Lake Drive, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested June 14 and charge with simple assault. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Nicholas Daniel, 29, of the 100 block of Wind Ridge Drive, Ruckersville, Virginia, was arrested June 24 and charged with resisting a public officer, assault on an officer and driving while impaired. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.