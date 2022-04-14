Pasquotank County native Max Roach now has a recording in the Library of Congress National Recording Registry.
Roach was born in Pasquotank’s Newland community. He became one of the top jazz drummers of the mid-20th Century, performing with artists such as Charles Mingus, Dizzy Gillespie, Charlie Parker, Miles Davis, Duke Ellington and Thelonious Monk.
He died in 2007 at the age of 83.
Roach is considered a pioneer of the style known as be-bop.
Roach grew up around Gospel music and began learning instruments from an early age.
His activism also is an important part of his legacy. I’m grateful that the album for which he is being recognized is both a musical highlight and an example of his fervent activism.
Although Roach grew up in New York, his family’s roots in northeastern North Carolina also are part of his background that shouldn’t be downplayed.
Certainly we all are shaped by where we grow up and by the people we grow up around.’
But where we are from — our origins and heritage — is part of who we are as well.
“We Insist: Max Roach’s Freedom Now Suite,” a 1960 album from a band that was anchored by Roach’s drumming, joins Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believing,” Linda Rondstadt’s “Canciones De Mi Padre” and 22 other recordings in this year’s induction.
Ricky Martin’s “Livin La Vida Loca” and Alicia Keys’ “Songs in A Minor” are also inducted this year.
Asked about the addition of Roach’s “We Insist” to the National Recording Registry, Elizabeth City State University music professor Douglas Jackson called it “an act of diversity and inclusion.”
“Roach’s creativity and awareness of socio-political events are directly related to the American story told through music,” Jackson said in an email. “This recognition of a musician born in Pasquotank County further demonstrates how relevant North Carolina is to developments in the cultural arts.”
Crooners are getting their due this year, too. Andy Williams’ recording of “Moon River” and Nat King Cole’s “The Christmas Song” are on the list.
“We Insist” was a high point for Roach both in his music career and in his activism for civil rights.
On the album, singer Abbey Lincoln provides strong vocals on the album, interpreting lyrics by Oscar Brown Jr. that boldly confront racism both in the American experience and throughout the Pan-African world. Roach’s combo on the album includes Coleman Hawkins and Walter Benton on tenor sax, Booker Little on trumpet, Julian Priester on trombone and James Schenk on bass.
Over the past 20 years I have come to appreciate jazz more and more, and to appreciate different varieties of jazz.
But I didn’t think I liked jazz until I came across Mingus and some other be-bop artists in 2003 or so. I became more and more enamored of be-bop and have since grown to love other types of jazz.
It’s a good feeling both as a fan of jazz and as a resident of Pasquotank County to see Roach’s album into this National Registry.
